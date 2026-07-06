Bhavin Turakhia launches AI-native work platform Neo with $30 million investment

Bhavin Turakhia, entrepreneur and co-founder of Zeta, has launched Neo, an AI-native work platform backed by a $30 million personal investment. The funding represents Turakhia's largest entrepreneurial commitment since co-founding fintech unicorn Zeta.





Neo is designed to unify workplace collaboration, knowledge management and AI execution, allowing organisations to integrate artificial intelligence directly into everyday business operations instead of relying on standalone AI applications.





The launch comes as enterprises increasingly look beyond AI experimentation and focus on embedding AI into core workflows to improve productivity and decision-making.





Platform seeks to solve fragmented workplace systems





According to Entrepreneur India, Neo has been built to address one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption, fragmented workflows and disconnected organisational knowledge.





Explaining the platform's vision, Bhavin Turakhia said many organisations struggle to unlock AI's full value because business context, institutional knowledge and workplace tools remain scattered across multiple systems. He said Neo centralises organisational context and enables AI to participate directly in business workflows rather than functioning as a separate application.





The platform is based on the premise that the next phase of enterprise AI will focus on execution inside existing business processes rather than isolated AI assistants.





Integrated suite combines collaboration and AI





Neo brings together multiple workplace functions into a single platform. The product portfolio includes:





Friday , an AI assistant, co-work environment and AI agent layer connected to more than 1,000 external applications .

, an AI assistant, co-work environment and AI agent layer connected to . Tasket , a project management platform.

, a project management platform. Studio , a knowledge management workspace supporting documents, spreadsheets and diagrams.

, a knowledge management workspace supporting documents, spreadsheets and diagrams. Drive, a collaborative file-sharing platform where employees and AI agents can work together on files.





According to the company, the integrated approach is intended to reduce context switching and create a unified digital workplace for employees and AI systems.





Built on a track record of technology ventures





Turakhia has spent more than two decades building technology businesses across multiple sectors. His entrepreneurial portfolio includes:





Directi , whose web businesses were acquired for $160 million in 2014.

, whose web businesses were acquired for in 2014. Titan , which reached a valuation of $300 million following an investment from Automattic .

, which reached a valuation of following an investment from . Zeta , the SoftBank-backed fintech company currently valued at around $2 billion , according to Entrepreneur India .

, the SoftBank-backed fintech company currently valued at around , according to . Other ventures including Radix.





Neo represents his latest venture and his biggest personal investment since launching Zeta.





AI shifts from experimentation to workplace execution





The launch reflects a broader shift in enterprise technology strategies as organisations seek measurable business outcomes from artificial intelligence.





Rather than introducing another standalone AI application, Neo aims to make AI part of everyday work by combining project management, collaboration, organisational knowledge and workflow execution within a single platform.





For HR and business leaders, the approach reflects growing interest in AI systems that support employees inside existing workflows, helping organisations improve collaboration, knowledge sharing and operational efficiency while reducing reliance on disconnected workplace tools.