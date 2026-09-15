BoomerangHR raises $12.7 million to help companies rehire former employees using AI

BoomerangHR, an AI-powered platform focused on offboarding and alumni management, has raised $12.7 million in seed funding as it looks to help employers reconnect with former employees and build long-term talent networks.





The funding round was led by Kalos Ventures and Album Ventures, with participation from Monta Vista Capital, Capital Eleven, and Strada Education Foundation.





The announcement comes at a time when organisations are facing growing concerns over candidate verification, talent shortages and recruitment efficiency. BoomerangHR is positioning its platform around a simple premise: former employees can become one of a company's most valuable talent pools.





Hiring challenges are reshaping recruitment priorities





The company's launch message centres on a growing trust gap in hiring.





According to research cited by BoomerangHR, Gartner estimates that one in four candidate profiles could be fake by 2028, creating new challenges for recruiters seeking to verify qualifications, experience and suitability.





At the same time, research from ADP published in March 2025 found that returning employees account for approximately one-third of new hires.





The combination of rising verification concerns and the proven value of former employees is encouraging organisations to revisit alumni engagement strategies.





A trusted alumni network can shorten hiring cycles while reducing onboarding and training requirements for returning employees.





"A company's relationship with great talent shouldn't end when they leave," said Jeff Wald, Founder and CEO of BoomerangHR.





"We built BoomerangHR to automate offboarding and transform former team members into an active growth network."





Turning offboarding into a long-term talent strategy





Historically, alumni programmes have been associated with large professional services and financial institutions.





BoomerangHR said its platform was inspired by alumni networks developed by organisations such as McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, and Procter & Gamble, which have long maintained relationships with former employees.





The company aims to make similar capabilities available to organisations of different sizes through a software platform that integrates with existing HR technology systems.





According to BoomerangHR, implementation can be completed in less than an hour through integration with HRMS and applicant tracking systems.





The platform focuses on three core areas:





Offboarding: Automates employee exits, compliance processes, COBRA administration, 401(k) rollovers, equipment returns and exit interviews.

Automates employee exits, compliance processes, COBRA administration, 401(k) rollovers, equipment returns and exit interviews. Alumni management: Maintains verified alumni profiles, matches former employees with open positions and supports ongoing engagement.

Maintains verified alumni profiles, matches former employees with open positions and supports ongoing engagement. Reporting: Tracks talent movement, re-engagement opportunities, sales leads and non-compete-related information.





The company describes the platform as an AI-powered approach to managing employee alumni communities and identifying opportunities for rehiring.





Industry leaders back the alumni model





Several HR leaders cited by the company highlighted the potential value of maintaining relationships with former employees.





Marissa Andrada, former Chief Human Resources Officer of Chipotle, said alumni networks can create ongoing value beyond an employee's departure.





"When employers show love for their employees on the way out, employees will love them back," she said.





She added that alumni communities can support future hiring, referrals and brand advocacy long after an employee leaves an organisation.





Jose Tomas, former CHRO of General Motors, Anthem and Burger King, said the platform addresses two key workforce priorities: compliant offboarding and the development of alumni talent pools.





"Technology can make hiring harder or streamline its complexities," Tomas said.





He noted that HR and talent acquisition teams are increasingly expected to manage both functions without adding pressure to already stretched resources.





Customers see growing value in former employee networks





The concept of "boomerang employees" has gained traction as career paths become less linear and workers move between employers more frequently.





Chelsea Kaden, Chief People Officer at Warby Parker, said employees often return to organisations after gaining new experiences elsewhere.





"We know careers rarely follow a straight line," Kaden said.





She noted that maintaining connections with former employees can support rehiring, referrals and long-term engagement across different parts of the business.





Investors see opportunity in an emerging HR category





Investors backing the company believe alumni management and offboarding technology could become a larger category within HR technology.





Ashley Bittner, Managing Partner at Kalos Ventures LP, said BoomerangHR combines an experienced founding team, AI-native technology and adoption across hundreds of companies.





According to Bittner, the platform is already deployed across organisations representing millions of alumni profiles.





The investment reflects growing interest in HR technologies focused not only on attracting talent, but also on maintaining relationships throughout the employee lifecycle.