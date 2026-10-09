DailyObjects hits ₹1,050 crore valuation after fresh ₹332 crore fundraise

DailyObjects has raised ₹332 crore in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, pushing its valuation to approximately ₹1,050 crore as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.





The funding round was led by Xponentia Capital Partners, Anicut Capital and Axiom Asia Private Capital, according to a company statement. The raise marks one of the largest funding rounds for the homegrown lifestyle-tech brand, which has built its presence across technology accessories, workspace products and everyday carry essentials.





The transaction also provided a partial exit to early investor Roots Ventures, which realised an 18x return on its investment while continuing as a shareholder alongside 360 One Asset and Trifecta Capital. The Rainmaker Group served as the exclusive advisor to the deal.





The latest investment comes as DailyObjects seeks to expand its retail footprint, strengthen product development capabilities and explore international opportunities.





Investors back a design-first consumer brand





The funding reflects growing investor confidence in premium consumer brands built around design, product quality and differentiated customer experiences.





Commenting on the investment, P.R. Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Xponentia Capital Partners, said DailyObjects had created a distinct position in a category historically driven by functionality and pricing.





According to Srinivasan, the company has focused on global standards from its early years while building creative and technical capabilities that could support the development of an international consumer brand originating from India.





The investment also follows earlier reports by Mint that DailyObjects was in advanced discussions to close a funding round led by Xponentia Capital and Anicut Capital's growth equity fund.





Retail expansion becomes a key growth priority





A significant portion of the fresh capital will be directed towards expanding the company's offline presence.





DailyObjects plans to establish 150 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across India over the next five years as it seeks to strengthen consumer engagement and improve product discovery.





The company said the retail strategy is focused on building a profitable physical network while bringing the brand closer to customers in key markets.





Key growth priorities include:





Expanding to 150 exclusive brand outlets across India

across India Strengthening retail and customer discovery channels

Investing in product innovation and design

Deepening research and development capabilities

Exploring international market opportunities

Building long-term brand visibility and category leadership





The retail push comes as more digitally native consumer brands look to balance online growth with physical experiences that allow customers to interact directly with products.





Building on a decade of growth





Founded in 2012, DailyObjects began as a phone case brand before expanding into a broader lifestyle-tech business.





Today, the company operates across multiple categories, including:





Technology accessories

Carry essentials

Workspace products

Lifestyle and utility products

Before the latest round, DailyObjects had raised approximately ₹100 crore in equity funding over the past decade.





According to Ashvin Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Anicut Capital, the company has maintained a strong focus on product quality and unit economics while scaling its operations.





The latest investment is expected to help the business expand its product portfolio while maintaining differentiation through design, materials and in-house innovation.





Focus shifts to product development and global ambitions





Beyond retail, DailyObjects plans to increase investments in research and development, new materials and product quality enhancements.





The company said it is working on distinctive product concepts and strengthening internal capabilities to create greater differentiation across categories.





Pankaj Garg, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of DailyObjects, described the fundraise as an opportunity to build on the foundation created over the last decade.





According to Garg, the company aims to scale its presence across India, invest further in product and technology capabilities and build a ₹1,000 crore business over the coming years.





Saurav Adlakha, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, said the investment would support deeper investments in design and R&D while enabling the company to explore new materials and continue improving product quality.





International markets enter the roadmap





While India remains the immediate focus, DailyObjects is also evaluating overseas opportunities.

The company said it is currently in the research and exploration phase for international expansion, with more concrete plans expected during the next financial year.





Its long-term ambition is to establish itself as a global design-led consumer brand originating from India, supported by a broader product portfolio, stronger retail presence and continued investments in innovation.





The latest fundraise provides the financial firepower to pursue those ambitions while strengthening DailyObjects' position in India's increasingly competitive consumer lifestyle and technology products market.