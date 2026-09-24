Ema raises $77 million to scale AI employee platform and global expansion

Ema, the enterprise AI startup founded by former Google and Coinbase executive Surojit Chatterjee, has raised $77 million in Series B funding, taking its total capital raised to $140 million, as the company looks to scale its AI employee platform and expand its enterprise footprint globally.





The announcement was made by Chatterjee in a LinkedIn post, where he reflected on a thesis he first publicly articulated in 2023: that traditional software-as-a-service models would eventually be disrupted by AI-driven systems capable of performing work rather than simply enabling it.





The funding round was led by Creaegis, with existing investors Accel, S32, Prosus Ventures, Hitachi Ventures and Wipro Ventures increasing their investments in the company.





Founder revisits a long-held bet on AI





In his announcement, Chatterjee recalled presenting a view three years ago that "SaaS is dead", a statement he acknowledged was met with scepticism at the time.





While recognising SaaS as one of the most successful business models in technology, he said Ema continued to build around the belief that AI agents would fundamentally change how enterprises operate.





According to Chatterjee, the company's original thesis remains unchanged and continues to guide its product and growth strategy.





"I believed agentic AI would unlock the biggest productivity leap since the industrial revolution," he wrote, adding that several years of working with customers had reinforced that conviction.





Building AI employees for enterprise functions





Founded in 2023, Ema develops what it calls AI Employees for business functions including:





Human Resources

Information Technology

Finance





According to Chatterjee, these AI employees are already being deployed within some of the world's largest organisations and are running millions of workflows daily.





Rather than positioning AI as a standalone productivity tool, Ema focuses on deploying AI agents capable of executing enterprise tasks and workflows across business systems.





The company said the latest investment will help accelerate adoption of its platform among enterprise customers.





Fresh capital aimed at growth and expansion





Chatterjee said the funding is not being viewed internally as an achievement in itself, but as validation from investors regarding the company's long-term direction.





He described the capital infusion as enabling Ema to continue making long-term investments required to build a durable enterprise technology company.





The company outlined several priorities for the new funding:





Expanding its go-to-market organisation

Building what it describes as a leading enterprise AI agent platform

Increasing adoption among large enterprises

Scaling deployment of AI employees across additional business functions





One key focus will be strengthening commercial operations as demand for enterprise AI solutions continues to grow.





Investors increase commitment





The latest round saw participation from both new and existing investors.





Funding participants include:





Creaegis (lead investor)

(lead investor) Accel

S32

Prosus Ventures

Hitachi Ventures

Wipro Ventures





According to Chatterjee, multiple existing investors increased their exposure to the company as part of the financing round.





The raise brings Ema's total funding to $140 million since its founding.





Enterprise AI race gathers pace





The funding announcement arrives amid growing competition among technology companies seeking to automate enterprise work through AI agents and workflow orchestration platforms.





A central element of Ema's strategy is the idea that organisations should increasingly deploy AI workers alongside human teams rather than continually adding new software products.





In his post, Chatterjee reiterated this view, encouraging enterprises to rethink how they approach technology investments and workforce productivity.