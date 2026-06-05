HR tech unicorn Factorial raises $150 million at $2.5 billion valuation

Factorial, the Barcelona-headquartered workforce technology company, has raised $150 million in a Series D funding round, reaching a valuation of more than $2.5 billion and cementing its position among Europe's most valuable technology scale-ups.





The funding round was led by General Catalyst, marking the investment firm's first direct equity stake in the company. Existing investors including Atomico and Four Rivers also participated in the round.





The investment comes as Factorial pushes beyond its origins as a human resources software provider and repositions itself as an AI-driven workforce operations platform serving businesses across Europe.





Funding package exceeds $700 million





Alongside the equity investment, General Catalyst announced an additional commitment of up to $540 million through its Customer Value Fund (CVF).





The combined commitments bring the total capital allocated to Factorial to more than $700 million.





According to the company, the Customer Value Fund financing is designed to support sales and marketing investments while avoiding additional equity dilution.





Key funding details





Series D funding raised: $150 million

$150 million Company valuation: More than $2.5 billion

More than $2.5 billion Lead investor: General Catalyst

General Catalyst Additional Customer Value Fund commitment: Up to $540 million

Up to $540 million Total capital committed: More than $700 million





The funding announcement was made by the company through a PR Newswire statement on June 3.





Factorial joins Europe's highest-valued scale-ups





The latest fundraising pushes Factorial beyond the $2.5 billion valuation threshold, placing it among the most highly valued technology scale-ups in both Spain and the European Union.





The company said the milestone reflects a decade of growth and international expansion.





Factorial currently serves more than 16,000 businesses across over 90 countries, according to company disclosures.





The firm has built its presence across several European markets and has emerged as one of the few HR technology providers from Europe to achieve large-scale international expansion.





Shift from HR software to AI platform





The funding arrives during a significant product transformation for the company.





Factorial said it is repositioning itself from a traditional software-as-a-service provider into an AI Workforce Operations Platform.





After spending a decade building systems supporting HR, finance and IT functions, the company has redesigned its platform around AI-powered workflows and automation capabilities.





Central to this strategy is Factorial One, a unified workspace that the company says is built around a two-agent architecture.





According to Factorial, one AI agent represents organisational policies and processes, while another is designed to support individual employees in carrying out work within those frameworks.





The company said the model is intended to simplify business operations rather than rely on large numbers of specialised AI agents.





Germany becomes top expansion priority





A significant portion of the newly raised capital will be directed towards Germany, which Factorial identified as its most important international growth market.





The company is opening a new office in Munich to strengthen its presence in the country and support customer acquisition, partnerships and hiring.





Planned recruitment in Germany will span:





Sales

Customer success

Product development

Marketing

Engineering





Factorial said Germany is already among its fastest-growing markets outside Spain.





The company also plans to continue expanding across France, Italy and Portugal, which it identified as other high-growth regions.





Hiring plans accelerate





As part of its expansion strategy, Factorial intends to continue increasing its workforce globally.

The company stated that it expects hiring activity to reach up to 50 new employees per week as it scales operations and supports market expansion initiatives.





The recruitment push reflects broader demand for AI-enabled workforce management platforms as organisations seek to automate administrative processes while maintaining compliance and operational oversight.





Investor confidence reflects AI transformation





For General Catalyst, the investment represents a deeper commitment to a company it has previously supported through its Customer Value Fund structure.





The investment firm cited Factorial's product evolution, financial discipline and position in European markets as key reasons behind the decision to take an equity stake.





The funding also highlights continued investor appetite for enterprise software companies that are rebuilding products around artificial intelligence rather than adding AI features to existing platforms.





As competition intensifies across the HR technology and enterprise software sectors, Factorial's latest funding round provides the company with substantial resources to expand its market presence, invest in AI development and strengthen its position in Europe's growing workforce technology landscape.