India creates six new unicorns in 2026 as tech funding rises 7% to $10.3 billion

India's technology startup ecosystem attracted $10.3 billion in funding between January and September 2026, marking a 7% year-on-year increase, even as the total number of funding rounds declined sharply, according to a report by Tracxn Technologies Limited.





The latest data points to a market where investors are placing bigger bets on fewer companies, favouring businesses with proven growth trajectories and clearer paths to scale. The report, cited by IANS, also highlighted the emergence of six new unicorns during the first nine months of the year, underlining continued confidence in India's innovation economy.





Capital flows into larger and more mature startups





According to Tracxn's analysis covering equity funding, exits and unicorn activity from 1 January to 21 September 2026, Indian technology companies secured $10.3 billion despite a 38% decline in funding rounds to 1,134.





The findings suggest investor capital is increasingly concentrated among established ventures rather than being spread across a broader pool of startups.





Key funding highlights:





Total funding: $10.3 billion, up 7% year-on-year

$10.3 billion, up 7% year-on-year Funding rounds: 1,134, down 38%

1,134, down 38% Early-stage funding: $4.2 billion, up 27%

$4.2 billion, up 27% Seed funding: $698 million, down 37%

$698 million, down 37% Late-stage funding: $5.4 billion, largely unchanged

$5.4 billion, largely unchanged First-time funded companies: 338, down 30%

338, down 30% Series A+ rounds: 409, down 23%

409, down 23% Nearly 18 funding rounds exceeded $100 million, including a $1 billion private equity transaction





The data indicates investors remain willing to deploy significant capital, although they are becoming more selective in choosing recipients.





Enterprise software and infrastructure attract investor attention





The report identified Enterprise Applications, FinTech and Enterprise Infrastructure as the strongest-performing sectors during the period.





Among them, Enterprise Infrastructure recorded the sharpest growth, reflecting heightened demand for technologies supporting digital transformation and artificial intelligence deployments.





Top sectors by funding value:





Enterprise Applications: $3.5 billion, up 49%

$3.5 billion, up 49% FinTech: $2.2 billion, up 13%

$2.2 billion, up 13% Enterprise Infrastructure: $1.6 billion, up 436%





At the thematic level, AI Infrastructure emerged as the most-funded category, attracting $1.2 billion during the period.





Other major themes included:





Digital Lending: $799 million

$799 million Payments: $773 million





The funding pattern highlights continued investor interest in technologies enabling enterprise productivity, financial services innovation and AI-driven infrastructure.





Unicorn creation accelerates despite tighter capital environment





One of the report's most notable findings is the creation of six new unicorns in the first nine months of 2026.





This represents a 50% increase compared with the four unicorns created during the same period in 2025.





Tracxn's data also suggests India's newest billion-dollar startups are reaching scale with significantly lower capital requirements.





Key unicorn metrics:





Six new unicorns created in 9M 2026

Up from four unicorns during the same period last year

during the same period last year Average funding raised before achieving unicorn status: $101 million

Comparable figure in 2025: $205 million

Time taken to cross a billion-dollar valuation after Series A: 4.9 years

Comparable figure in 2025: 6.6 years





These figures indicate startups are achieving scale more quickly while requiring less external capital than previous generations of unicorns.





Market shows signs of greater capital efficiency





While seed-stage investments declined and fewer companies secured first-time funding, the broader funding environment remained resilient.





The combination of higher overall funding, larger deal sizes and faster unicorn creation suggests investors are prioritising businesses with stronger fundamentals and clearer commercial outcomes.





For India's technology ecosystem, the latest numbers reflect a market transitioning from volume-led growth towards greater capital efficiency. If current trends continue, sectors linked to enterprise technology, fintech and AI infrastructure are likely to remain key drivers of investment activity through the remainder of 2026.