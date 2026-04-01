OpenAI closes $122 billion funding round, hits $852 billion valuation

OpenAI has closed a $122 billion funding round, valuing the artificial intelligence company at $852 billion, marking one of the largest capital raises in the technology sector to date.





The funding reflects growing investor conviction in AI as a foundational technology, as businesses and developers increasingly adopt intelligent systems across workflows and operations.





MASSIVE ROUND BACKED BY GLOBAL INVESTORS





The round was anchored by strategic partners including Amazon, NVIDIA and SoftBank, with continued participation from Microsoft and several global investment firms, the company said in a statement.





The investor base also included institutional players such as BlackRock, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity, and Temasek, alongside participation from individual investors through banking channels.





OpenAI said it also expanded its revolving credit facility to approximately $4.7 billion, providing additional flexibility to fund infrastructure and product development at scale.





RAPID GROWTH IN USERS AND REVENUE





The funding comes amid strong growth across OpenAI’s consumer and enterprise businesses.

ChatGPT now has more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million subscribers, underscoring its scale as a consumer AI platform.





On the financial side, OpenAI said it is currently generating around $2 billion in revenue per month, with enterprise use contributing more than 40% of total revenue and expected to reach parity with consumer demand by 2026.





The company noted that its APIs process over 15 billion tokens per minute, while its coding product Codex now serves more than 2 million weekly users.





AI AS CORE BUSINESS INFRASTRUCTURE





OpenAI positioned itself as an emerging infrastructure layer for AI, with demand shifting from standalone models to integrated systems that support enterprise workflows.





“The broad consumer reach of ChatGPT creates a powerful distribution channel into the workplace,” the company said, adding that businesses are increasingly using AI to improve productivity and build new applications.





The company’s strategy centres on a reinforcing cycle of consumer adoption, enterprise deployment, developer usage and compute infrastructure, which it described as a “flywheel” driving both capability and economic impact.





INVESTMENT FOCUSED ON COMPUTE AND SCALE





A significant portion of the funding will be directed towards expanding compute infrastructure, which OpenAI identified as a key competitive advantage.





The company said it is building a diversified infrastructure ecosystem spanning multiple cloud providers, chip platforms, and data centre partnerships, including collaborations with Microsoft, Oracle, AWS and Google Cloud.





NVIDIA remains central to its infrastructure stack, with the partnership deepening as demand for AI systems continues to grow.





SHIFT TOWARDS AN AI ‘SUPERAPP’





OpenAI also outlined its ambition to build a unified AI “superapp”, integrating ChatGPT, coding tools, search and agent-based capabilities into a single platform.





The move is intended to simplify user experience while strengthening adoption, particularly as enterprise use increasingly follows consumer familiarity with AI tools.





As People Matters has previously reported in its coverage of AI in the workplace, organisations are rapidly integrating AI into daily operations, shifting from experimentation to core workflow transformation.