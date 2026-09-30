Pearson to acquire Workera to boost AI skills assessment and workforce intelligence

Pearson has agreed to acquire Workera, an AI-native skills intelligence platform, in a move aimed at expanding its enterprise learning and assessment capabilities amid growing demand for workforce upskilling in the age of artificial intelligence.





The deal reflects a broader shift across industries as organisations seek more precise ways to assess workforce capabilities, identify emerging skills gaps and prepare employees for AI-driven changes to work. Following completion of the transaction, Workera will become part of Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills business.





The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.





Building deeper workforce skills visibility





Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Workera has developed a platform that combines agentic AI, psychometrics and adaptive assessments to measure what employees can demonstrate in role-specific scenarios and simulations.





The platform provides organisations with a real-time view of workforce capabilities, including AI fluency, while helping identify skills gaps and recommend relevant learning pathways.





According to the company, its technology also enables employers to monitor skills progression over time and generate workforce insights for:





Hiring decisions

Internal mobility programmes

Workforce redeployment

Succession planning

Strategic workforce planning





As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, employers are increasingly looking for evidence-based approaches to understanding workforce readiness rather than relying solely on traditional qualifications or experience.





Pearson expands enterprise learning ambitions





The acquisition forms part of Pearson's broader strategy to strengthen its assessment and workforce development offerings.





Vishaal Gupta, President of Enterprise Learning & Skills at Pearson, said organisations will need stronger skills assessment capabilities as AI reshapes jobs and workforce requirements.





"In the era of AI, an organization's ability to assess and develop skills will be key," Gupta said.





He added that Workera's technology would complement Pearson's existing learning and assessment expertise while helping enterprise customers address skills gaps more effectively.





The transaction follows Pearson's recent acquisition of ITS, an assessment technology company, as the education and learning group continues to expand its assessment and verification capabilities.





Focus on AI-era workforce development





For Workera, the deal represents an opportunity to scale its skills intelligence capabilities through Pearson's global enterprise learning business.





Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and co-founder of Workera, said the company was established to use AI to help individuals better understand their capabilities while enabling organisations to identify talent that might otherwise be overlooked.





"The future will require all of us to develop new skills and learn faster than ever," Katanforoosh said.





Following completion of the acquisition, Katanforoosh will join the leadership team of Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills division.





Enterprise demand continues to grow





Workera serves enterprise and government customers and has approximately 60 employees. Its customer base includes ServiceNow, Accenture and the United States Space Force.





The acquisition comes as organisations globally face mounting pressure to reskill and upskill employees in response to rapid advances in artificial intelligence. Skills intelligence platforms have gained prominence as employers seek more accurate methods of measuring workforce capabilities and matching learning investments to business needs.





For Pearson, the addition of Workera strengthens its position in a market increasingly focused on AI readiness, workforce transformation and continuous skills development. As enterprises place greater emphasis on measurable skills outcomes, assessment technologies are expected to play a larger role in talent, learning and workforce planning strategies.