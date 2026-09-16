Zalaris expands global payroll reach with HiBob integration, supporting HR teams across 100+ countries

Zalaris has announced a certified integration between its PeopleHub platform and HiBob, the HR technology company behind Bob, extending access to local payroll expertise and compliance capabilities for organisations operating across multiple markets.





The integration links employee data from HiBob directly to Zalaris PeopleHub, allowing information to flow automatically between HR and payroll systems while reducing the need for duplicate data entry and manual administration.





The move brings together two platforms with significant international footprints. According to the companies, HiBob supports more than one million users across over 100 countries, while Zalaris delivers payroll and human capital management services to more than two million employees each month and supports organisations in over 150 countries worldwide.





Connecting HR and payroll systems





The new integration reflects Zalaris' platform-agnostic payroll strategy, which enables PeopleHub to connect with multiple HR systems. HiBob becomes the latest certified partner in the ecosystem, joining existing integrations including Workday.





Once implemented, core employee information such as:





New hires

Employee departures

Changes to employee records





will automatically flow from HiBob into Zalaris PeopleHub.





Payroll-specific information, including statutory and banking details required for local compliance, will continue to be captured through country-specific forms within Zalaris PeopleHub. Employees will also retain access to payslips and payroll self-service functions through Zalaris' MyPayslip platform.





The integration addresses a common challenge for multinational employers, where payroll accuracy depends on both standard HR data and country-specific regulatory requirements.





Focus on compliance and operational efficiency





According to Zalaris, the integration is designed to help organisations streamline payroll administration while maintaining compliance across jurisdictions.





Key capabilities highlighted by the companies include:





Automatic synchronisation of employee data between HR and payroll systems

Reduced reliance on manual data entry and duplicate record maintenance

Support for country-specific payroll and statutory requirements

A unified employee experience for payroll-related services

Future plans to expand data flows, including the return of payroll information such as payslips into HiBob





Øyvind Reiten, EVP Group Commercial and Sales at Zalaris, said the partnership is intended to help international businesses access local payroll expertise without changing their existing HR processes.





He said the integration forms part of Zalaris' strategy to work with the systems customers already use while delivering payroll services across different markets.





Supporting international workforce management





For HR leaders managing geographically distributed workforces, integrating employee data and payroll processes has become increasingly important as organisations expand into new countries and face varying regulatory requirements.





Fabian Schmid, Director of Partnerships at HiBob, said customers increasingly require flexibility as they grow internationally. He noted that the partnership allows organisations to combine HiBob's HR platform with Zalaris' local payroll capabilities to create a more connected employee experience across markets.





A single integrated workflow can reduce administrative complexity while helping organisations maintain consistency across HR and payroll operations in multiple jurisdictions.





Expanding global payroll ecosystems





The announcement comes as HR technology providers and payroll specialists continue to strengthen integration ecosystems to support multinational employers.





Zalaris currently employs more than 1,500 consultants across 18 countries and reports annual revenues exceeding €130 million. The company provides payroll and HCM services through a cloud-based platform supporting organisations worldwide.





Founded in 2015, HiBob has grown into a global HR technology provider serving midsize and multinational organisations, with its Bob platform focused on HR operations, employee engagement and workforce management.





The integration signals continued demand for connected HR and payroll platforms as organisations seek to balance workforce growth, compliance requirements and operational efficiency across international markets.