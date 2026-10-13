74% of Indian employers found identity fraud in hiring, highest among markets surveyed

Nearly three-quarters of Indian employers surveyed reported detecting identity fraud among candidates or employees in 2025, the highest proportion across the markets studied, according to research commissioned by HireRight and conducted by YouGov.





The survey covered more than 1,000 senior human resources (HR) and recruitment decision-makers across multiple markets. It examined recruitment challenges, background screening practices and the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on hiring.





The findings highlight the verification challenges facing employers as they seek specialised talent while managing concerns around candidate credentials, workplace safety and organisational reputation.





Identity fraud emerges as a screening priority





The survey found that 74% of Indian respondents had identified identity fraud among candidates or employees during 2025. The result placed India at the top among the markets included in the research.





Employers also identified several risks they seek to address through background screening:





39% cited protecting brand reputation.

36% identified workplace safety as a concern.

36% highlighted behaviour that conflicts with corporate values.





The figures reflect the range of considerations employers weigh when verifying candidate information, extending beyond the accuracy of employment histories and credentials.





Screening quality also influenced purchasing decisions. 49% of respondents identified the accuracy and quality of screening results as their leading consideration when selecting a provider. Candidate experience followed at 36%, while 32% prioritised speed.





The survey further found that 93% of respondents screened contingent workers before they started work, indicating that verification practices also cover workers outside conventional permanent employment arrangements.





AI adoption adds to recruitment challenges





The research also examined how AI could affect hiring demand and recruitment processes in India.





52% of Indian respondents expected AI to lead to additional hiring, as organisations seek employees with new skills. However, employers reported difficulties in sourcing suitable candidates and integrating technology into recruitment.





The survey identified the following recruitment challenges:





33% cited finding qualified talent.

31% reported difficulty attracting candidates willing to work full-time or in hybrid arrangements.

30% identified integrating technologies such as AI into recruitment as a challenge.





The findings point to two parallel priorities for employers: securing the capabilities required for changing business needs and maintaining reliable methods of checking candidate information.





As recruitment technology evolves, employers must also distinguish between candidates' stated skills and their ability to demonstrate the capabilities required for a role.





Employers weigh verification against hiring speed





Disha Joshi, Senior Director of International Go-to-Market at HireRight, said recruitment would increasingly focus on identifying capabilities, verifying candidate information and making decisions quickly as employer requirements change.





Joshi also highlighted the importance of combining technology with reliable workforce data as Indian employers compete for in-demand talent.





She said employers would need to maintain candidate verification, workforce integrity and compliance standards as recruitment becomes more automated and businesses expand across borders.





The survey's findings place background screening within a broader discussion about recruitment governance and the reliability of hiring decisions. They do not establish the prevalence of fraud among all candidates, but reflect the experiences reported by participating employers.





For Indian organisations, the challenge will be to incorporate AI into recruitment while preserving the accuracy of candidate verification and the quality of hiring decisions.