Blueward launches Workforce Experience unit to integrate HR and SAP services

Blueward, an SAP specialist, has completed the absorption merger of its subsidiary CoinUs, bringing the HR systems business into a new Workforce Experience (WX) division. The merger closed on 8 October 2026, with financial terms undisclosed.





All CoinUs employees have moved into the new unit, which will combine HR expertise with Blueward’s existing SAP project teams. The company plans to provide services spanning HR system implementation, operations, maintenance and upgrades.





Bringing HR and enterprise software closer





Founded in 2009, CoinUs specialises in enterprise HR systems built around SAP HR and SAP SuccessFactors. Its services include consulting, implementation, operation and maintenance.





Blueward aims to integrate these capabilities with its broader SAP business, linking human resources systems with enterprise resource planning (ERP) services through a single delivery model.





The new division will focus on supporting customers throughout the HR technology lifecycle, from initial system adoption to ongoing maintenance and feature improvements.





Key details of the merger include:





Completion date: 8 October 2026.

New division: Workforce Experience (WX).

Business integrated: CoinUs, an enterprise HR systems specialist founded in 2009.

Employee transition: All CoinUs employees have moved into the WX division.

Financial terms: Not disclosed.





Former CoinUs chief to lead the new unit





Jeon Tae-seok, CoinUs’s former chief executive officer, will lead the Workforce Experience division and oversee its HR business and operations.





Blueward said the integration will also carry forward existing customer relationships and project experience from CoinUs. The company intends to pair HR specialists with its established SAP project teams to deliver connected services.





“This integration is not a full stop for CoinUs, but an expansion onto a larger stage for employee experience innovation and next-generation workforce management,” Jeon said in a statement translated from Korean.





From standalone HR brand to integrated services





CoinUs had continued to operate as an independent HR brand after Blueward’s predecessor, ISTN, acquired it in 2023. The merger brings the business into Blueward’s new division.





The move reflects Blueward’s stated plan to offer HR and ERP services through a more integrated model rather than treating them as separate service areas. Whether the structure leads to a broader service offering for customers will depend on how the company combines its teams and delivers the planned support.





Blueward’s financial terms for the merger and any targets for the new division have not been disclosed.