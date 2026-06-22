Centre pushes HR overhaul; automated transfers and quicker promotions likely in PSU banks

The Centre is planning a major overhaul of human resources practices across public sector banks, with proposals to automate employee transfers, accelerate promotion cycles and improve transparency in workforce management, according to a report by Mint citing people familiar with the matter.





The reforms, being driven by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Union Finance Ministry, are expected to impact more than 7.5 lakh employees across the country's 12 public sector banks. The initiative aims to address long-standing concerns around opaque transfer policies, delayed promotions and broader workplace culture issues while modernising HR processes through greater use of technology.





Transfers could move to digital platforms





One of the most significant proposals under consideration is the automation of transfer processes through dedicated digital systems.





According to Mint, public sector banks have been advised to introduce digital portals that can manage annual transfer exercises with reduced human intervention and greater transparency.





An official quoted by the publication said banks have been asked to complete annual transfers before June each year using transparent systems supported by clearly defined seniority lists.





The move is intended to reduce uncertainty for employees and address concerns that transfer decisions often lack visibility and consistency.





Promotion timelines may become more predictable





The proposed reforms also seek to bring greater structure and predictability to promotions across public sector lenders.





According to the report, the Centre has advised banks to begin promotion exercises during January and February each year, with results declared by March 31.





The objective is to reduce delays and provide employees with clearer timelines for career progression.





Promotion-related concerns have been a recurring issue raised by employee unions, particularly around uncertainty and delays in decision-making processes.





Key HR measures under consideration include:

Automated transfer systems through dedicated digital portals

Completion of annual transfers before June every year

Transparent transfer processes supported by seniority lists

Promotion exercises beginning in January-February

Promotion results to be announced by March 31

Reduced dependence on manual intervention in workforce decisions





Focus shifts to workplace culture and employee experience





The proposed overhaul comes amid growing recognition within government circles that HR systems play an important role in employee morale, productivity and institutional effectiveness.





According to Mint, concerns over workplace conditions have intensified following incidents involving two employees of Bank of Baroda, prompting a broader review of workforce management practices across public sector banks.





Officials reportedly view the reforms as part of a wider effort to improve employee experience and create a more transparent and supportive work environment.





The emphasis marks a notable shift from traditional personnel administration towards a more structured approach to employee engagement and workforce planning.





Building leadership and future-ready talent





Beyond transfers and promotions, the reform agenda also includes measures aimed at strengthening learning and leadership development.





According to Mint, banks have been encouraged to expand collaboration on training programmes, increase participation across institutions and establish partnerships with leading educational and training institutes.





Other recommendations reportedly include:

Creation of Centres of Excellence

Cross-bank participation in leadership and training initiatives

Sharing of case studies and best practices

Stronger focus on skill development

Enhanced leadership capability building





The objective is to create a more integrated learning ecosystem across public sector banks and prepare employees for evolving business and technology requirements.





One of the biggest HR reform exercises in years





If implemented, the measures would represent one of the most significant attempts in recent years to modernise workforce management across India's public sector banking system.





The reforms seek to tackle some of the most persistent employee concerns, including transparency in transfers, certainty in promotions and opportunities for professional development.





For the government, the initiative is also part of a broader effort to improve organisational effectiveness and strengthen talent management across state-owned lenders. For employees, the proposed changes could bring greater visibility into career progression and a more predictable HR framework in a sector that employs more than 7.5 lakh people.