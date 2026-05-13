GCC HR tech market expected to grow at 9.45% CAGR through 2034: IMARC

The HR technology market across the Gulf Cooperation Council region is projected to expand significantly over the coming years as organisations accelerate investments in AI-driven workforce systems, digital HR operations, and employee experience platforms.





According to a new report by IMARC Group, the GCC HR tech market reached a value of USD 760.8 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1,757.1 million by 2034.





The research firm forecasts the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.45% between 2026 and 2034.





The projected growth reflects rising demand across the region for digital workforce management systems capable of supporting large-scale transformation initiatives, hybrid work structures, regulatory compliance, and AI-enabled decision-making.





AI is becoming central to HR operations





The report highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping HR functions across GCC organisations.





Companies are deploying AI-led systems across multiple workforce processes, including:





Talent acquisition

Payroll management

Performance tracking

Employee engagement

Workforce analytics

Retention planning





According to IMARC Group, AI-powered recruitment systems are helping organisations analyse candidate profiles and skills more efficiently to improve hiring quality while reducing recruitment timelines.





Machine learning models are also being used to identify high-potential employees and predict workforce performance patterns, particularly across major GCC markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.





The report noted that predictive analytics tools are helping employers identify attrition risks and employee retention trends, allowing HR teams to intervene earlier and reduce turnover-related costs.





Cloud-based HR platforms drive adoption





The GCC market is also seeing increased adoption of cloud-based and mobile-first HR systems as organisations modernise workforce management infrastructure.





According to the report, businesses across the region are investing in integrated HR platforms to streamline:





Employee records

Payroll processing

Compliance management

Workforce scheduling

Learning and development

Employee wellness programmes





AI-driven payroll and compensation systems are becoming particularly important as employers seek to automate calculations, maintain compliance with local labour regulations, and optimise compensation structures across geographically distributed workforces.





The report also pointed to growing demand for employee engagement platforms offering personalised learning recommendations, career development guidance, and wellbeing support.





Government initiatives support digital workforce transformation





IMARC Group identified government-led digital transformation programmes as another major driver of HR tech adoption across the GCC.





Several countries in the region have been encouraging organisations to modernise workforce systems through broader economic diversification and digitalisation strategies.





According to the report, recent initiatives have included:





Support programmes for SMEs adopting digital HR systems

Expansion of cloud-enabled workforce tools

Encouragement of AI-driven business operations

Investment in digital workforce management infrastructure





The report highlighted October 2024 developments where government programmes promoted HR digitisation through subsidies and support initiatives aimed at accelerating technology adoption among small and medium-sized businesses.





Recruitment and workforce analytics emerge as growth areas





The study segmented the market across several application categories, including:





Talent management

Recruitment

Workforce management

Payroll management

Performance management





Recruitment technology and workforce analytics are expected to remain key growth segments as organisations increasingly prioritise data-driven decision-making in hiring and workforce planning.





The report also noted rising demand across industries such as:





IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Public sector

Travel and hospitality





Large enterprises employing more than 5,000 workers are expected to remain major adopters of integrated HR systems, although mid-sized organisations are also increasing investments in digital workforce platforms.





Saudi Arabia and UAE continue leading regional demand





Country-level analysis in the report identified Saudi Arabia and the UAE as major contributors to GCC HR tech growth.





The two markets continue attracting strong investment in enterprise technology, AI adoption, and workforce modernisation initiatives as businesses expand digital operations across both public and private sectors.





The report also covered developments across:





Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman





As GCC economies continue focusing on digital transformation and knowledge-based growth, workforce technology is becoming increasingly tied to broader economic competitiveness.





HR technology is shifting from support function to business strategy





The report suggests HR technology in the GCC is evolving beyond administrative automation into a strategic business capability.





Companies are now using HR platforms not only for workforce management but also for:





Talent retention

Productivity optimisation

Employee experience enhancement

Workforce forecasting

Organisational planning





The growing role of AI and analytics is accelerating that shift.





As businesses across the GCC region compete for skilled talent while navigating digital transformation, HR technology investment is expected to become increasingly central to long-term workforce and operational strategy.