One in five payroll payments contains errors, costing businesses up to $922,000 annually

Payroll errors remain a costly and persistent challenge for employers, with new research suggesting that inaccuracies affect 20 per cent of annual payroll and can cost businesses with 1,000 employees as much as $922,131 a year.





The findings, drawn from research cited by payroll software provider Paycom, point to fragmented human resources systems as a major contributor to payroll mistakes, compliance risks and operational inefficiencies across US organisations.





The data comes at a time when companies are increasingly investing in workforce automation and integrated human capital management (HCM) platforms to improve accuracy, reduce administrative workloads and strengthen compliance.





Fragmented systems remain widespread





According to a nationwide survey conducted by EY, a single input error in a traditional payroll system costs businesses an average of $291.





The same research found that:





• 20 per cent of a company's annual payroll contains errors

• Businesses with 1,000 employees can incur costs of up to $922,131 annually from payroll inaccuracies

• Payroll mistakes generate additional administrative work, productivity losses and potential compliance penalties





The findings suggest that payroll remains one of the most vulnerable business functions when employee information is stored across multiple disconnected systems.





Separate research from Forrester Consulting found that:





• 77 per cent of organisations store employee information across multiple HCM databases

• Companies use systems from more than six providers on average

• 71 per cent of organisations say they cannot effectively transfer or share employee data between those platforms





The reliance on multiple databases can create duplicate processes, inconsistent records and increased manual intervention.





Payroll accuracy becomes a workforce challenge





Industry experts say payroll is particularly exposed to errors because employee information often needs to be re-entered across different software platforms.





According to Shane Hadlock, President and Chief Client Officer at Paycom, fragmented systems create multiple points of failure throughout the payroll process.





Hadlock said disconnected platforms can lead to inaccurate data, duplicated processes and compliance challenges because information stored in separate databases often fails to remain synchronised.





He noted that inaccurate employee records can create additional costs through penalties, administrative work and payroll corrections, while also affecting employee trust.





The issue has become increasingly important as organisations face growing regulatory obligations and more complex workforce structures.





Automation gains traction as companies seek efficiency





The research suggests many organisations are turning to automation and unified workforce management platforms to reduce payroll errors and improve operational efficiency.





A Forrester Total Economic Impact study commissioned by Paycom found that companies using a single automated HCM system achieved a projected 362 per cent return on investment over three years.





According to the study, integrated systems offer several benefits:





• Reduced manual data entry

• Improved payroll accuracy

• Stronger compliance management

• Greater workforce visibility

• Lower administrative workloads





The findings highlight a broader trend across HR technology, where companies are consolidating workforce data into centralised platforms rather than maintaining multiple standalone systems.





Companies report measurable productivity gains





The potential operational benefits extend beyond payroll accuracy.





Research from Nucleus Research, commissioned by Paycom, found that organisations using a single software platform can achieve productivity improvements of up to 64 per cent.





One technology company cited in the research reported:





• An 80 per cent reduction in payroll processing time

Meanwhile, The Kraft Group, which operates businesses across sectors including professional sports, manufacturing and logistics, reported significant efficiency gains after adopting a unified HCM platform.





According to figures cited by Paycom, the company achieved:





• A 75 per cent reduction in payroll preparation time

• Approximately $5 million in savings calculated using Paycom's Direct Data Exchange methodology

• Full adoption of the platform among its 5,000 employees





Miranda MacKenzie, Senior Director of HR Operations at The Kraft Group, said consolidating workforce data into a single system improved visibility across the employee lifecycle and supported better business decision-making.





Pressure grows to modernise workforce systems





The findings underscore the growing financial consequences of relying on fragmented workforce technology environments.





As businesses continue to balance compliance requirements, workforce expectations and operational efficiency goals, payroll accuracy is increasingly being viewed as a strategic business issue rather than a purely administrative function.





With automation, artificial intelligence and integrated workforce platforms becoming more widely adopted, organisations are likely to face increasing pressure to modernise legacy HR infrastructure. The latest research suggests that for many employers, the cost of maintaining disconnected systems may now exceed the cost of replacing them.