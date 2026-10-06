Only 1 in 5 employees trust leaders to use workplace data responsibly, finds Gallup

A growing number of employees believe their organisations are tracking workplace activity, yet only a small minority trust leaders to handle that information responsibly, according to new research from Gallup.





The findings highlight a widening trust challenge for employers as organisations increasingly rely on workforce analytics, digital monitoring tools and employee data to inform business decisions. For companies in India navigating stricter privacy expectations under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the report underscores the importance of transparency and communication around workplace data practices.





Employee trust remains strikingly low





Gallup found that only 20% of employees who work on a computer or digital device have a great deal of trust in their organisation's leaders to use employee data responsibly.





The remaining respondents expressed varying degrees of scepticism:





43% said they trust leaders somewhat

said they trust leaders somewhat 23% said they do not trust leaders much

said they do not trust leaders much 14% said they do not trust leaders at all





The survey examined two broad categories of workplace information:





Activity data , including hours worked, badge swipes and email volume

, including hours worked, badge swipes and email volume Content data, including email text, meeting notes and websites visited





Most employees believe some level of monitoring is already taking place. According to Gallup, 59% think their employer probably or definitely collects activity data, while 46% believe content-related data is also being collected.





Trust and engagement move together





One of the report's strongest findings is the close relationship between employee engagement and trust in organisational data practices.





Among employees classified as engaged, 40% reported a high level of trust in leadership's use of workplace data. Trust drops significantly among less engaged workers.





Gallup found:





13% of non-engaged employees express strong trust

of non-engaged employees express strong trust Only 4% of actively disengaged employees express strong trust





Concern about data usage follows the opposite pattern.





Among employees who have a great deal of trust in leadership, only 13% said they were very or somewhat concerned about how their data is used.





Concern levels rise sharply among those with lower trust:





30% among employees who trust leaders somewhat

among employees who trust leaders somewhat 46% among employees who do not trust leaders much

among employees who do not trust leaders much 65% among employees who do not trust leaders at all





The findings suggest that employee perceptions of data governance increasingly influence broader workplace sentiment and engagement.





Workers support some monitoring but draw clear boundaries





The research also found that employees do not oppose workplace data collection outright. Instead, acceptance depends largely on how the information is used.





Employees were most comfortable when activity data was used to support productivity, team effectiveness or personal development.





According to Gallup:





62% are comfortable with activity data being used to help managers improve team effectiveness

are comfortable with activity data being used to help managers improve team effectiveness 61% support its use for employee development

support its use for employee development 57% are comfortable with data influencing staffing or scheduling decisions

are comfortable with data influencing staffing or scheduling decisions 53% support its use in performance reviews





The results indicate that employees are more accepting of data collection when it serves developmental or operational purposes rather than directly affecting career outcomes.





Communication gap fuels uncertainty





While many employees believe monitoring is already taking place, very few report having direct conversations about it.





Gallup found that only 19% of employees have ever been spoken to about the workplace data or metrics being collected on their work.





The communication gap extends beyond frontline employees.





Among respondents:





21% of managers reported having such discussions

of managers reported having such discussions 23% of leaders reported having them

of leaders reported having them 19% of individual contributors reported the same





Gallup also found that more than one in five managers and leaders lack a clear understanding of what employee data their own organisation collects and can access.





The findings point to a broader governance challenge where even leadership teams may not fully understand workforce data practices.





Transparency appears to strengthen confidence





Employees with direct access to workforce data reported substantially higher levels of trust.





According to Gallup, managers and leaders who can access employee data express strong trust in organisational leadership at a rate of 46%, compared with 16% among those without access.





Communication also appears to improve confidence.





Employees who had direct conversations about workplace data reported higher trust levels than those who had not:





26% versus 18%





Gallup noted that these conversations can increase awareness of legitimate concerns while simultaneously improving confidence in how organisations manage employee information.





Why the findings matter





The research arrives at a time when organisations are expanding the use of AI-powered analytics, workforce monitoring technologies and employee productivity tools.





For employers, the findings suggest that trust is shaped less by the existence of data collection and more by transparency around why information is gathered, how it is used and what safeguards are in place.





As workplace data becomes increasingly central to talent management, performance measurement and operational decision-making, organisations may need to place greater emphasis on communication, governance and employee education to maintain workforce trust.





The challenge, Gallup's findings suggest, is no longer simply collecting data responsibly. It is ensuring employees understand and trust the systems behind it.