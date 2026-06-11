Oracle wins contract to manage HR platform for US federal workforce

Oracle has secured a contract to provide a government-wide human resources platform for the United States federal workforce, becoming a key technology partner in the Trump administration's effort to modernise government systems and streamline workforce management.





According to Reuters, the contract was announced by the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the federal government's central HR agency. Under the agreement, Oracle will provide a cloud-based platform that will replace individual HR systems currently used across federal agencies.





The financial value of the contract was not disclosed.





Federal agencies set to move onto a common platform





The initiative forms part of a broader programme to overhaul how the federal government manages workforce data and employee administration.





In a statement cited by Reuters, Scott Kupor, Director of the Office of Personnel Management, said Oracle's technology would replace separate agency-specific systems with a unified cloud-based HR platform.





The move is expected to simplify workforce management across government departments and reduce reliance on fragmented legacy systems.





Key details announced by OPM include:





Oracle will provide a government-wide cloud-based HR platform

The system will replace existing agency-level HR systems

OPM conducted testing, market research and live demonstrations before selecting Oracle

The final contract value has not been disclosed

Migration costs will depend on factors including data complexity and security requirements





Part of a wider government modernisation effort





Oracle's selection represents another step in the Trump administration's ongoing effort to modernise federal technology infrastructure and reduce operating costs.





Since the start of President Donald Trump's second term, the administration has prioritised government efficiency initiatives and workforce reforms.





Reuters reported that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was appointed to help oversee those efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk's work largely focused on reducing the size of the federal workforce before his departure from the administration in 2025.





The HR platform project now shifts attention from workforce reductions to the technology systems used to manage government employees.





Oracle strengthens public sector presence





The contract further expands Oracle's role in large-scale public sector technology projects.

The company's Executive Chairman Larry Ellison has long supported President Trump and currently serves on the president's science and technology council.





Reuters reported that Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the announcement.





The company was selected after OPM conducted what it described as a detailed evaluation process, including hands-on testing, market research and product demonstrations.





Migration challenges lie ahead





While the platform selection marks an important milestone, implementation is expected to be a complex undertaking.





Federal agencies currently operate a variety of HR systems with different data structures, security requirements and operational processes. Migrating employee records and workforce management functions onto a single platform will require significant coordination across government departments.





OPM acknowledged that the final cost of the programme will depend on factors including employee data migration, cybersecurity requirements and system integration complexity.





As the federal government moves towards a unified workforce platform, Oracle will now play a central role in one of the largest public-sector HR technology transformations currently underway in the United States.