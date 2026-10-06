SAP acquires TechWolf to strengthen skills-based workforce planning

SAP SE has signed an agreement to acquire TechWolf, an AI work intelligence platform provider, in a move aimed at strengthening skills-based workforce planning and talent management across its enterprise software ecosystem.





According to SAP, the acquisition will integrate TechWolf's proprietary work intelligence technology, AI models and applied AI research capabilities into the company's HR and workforce solutions portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.





The deal reflects growing enterprise demand for workforce intelligence tools as organisations seek better visibility into employee skills, work patterns and future talent requirements amid accelerating AI adoption.





Bringing work intelligence into SAP SuccessFactors





SAP said TechWolf is expected to become a core component of the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio, supporting its broader talent and work intelligence strategy.





TechWolf's platform creates a continuously updated view of organisational skills and work activities through what it calls a "context graph for work". The system analyses work performed within an organisation, employee skills and external labour market information, and maps those insights against business objectives.





Following the acquisition, SAP plans to combine TechWolf's work intelligence capabilities with its existing HR technologies to support:





Skills mapping

Workforce planning

Internal mobility

Reskilling initiatives

Organisational redesign

Talent deployment decisions





SAP said the integration will help HR and business leaders make more informed workforce decisions using unified skills and work data.





Focus on AI-powered workforce decisions





The acquisition comes as organisations increasingly look to understand how artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs, skills requirements and workforce structures.





Manoj Swaminathan, President and Chief Product Officer for SAP Autonomous Suite and member of SAP's Extended Board, said TechWolf's technology provides a foundational intelligence layer for AI-driven workforce planning and talent management.





According to SAP, the technology could improve AI-powered HR use cases such as skills-based hiring, workforce planning and role redesign while helping enterprises deploy workforce agents more efficiently.





The company also plans to jointly develop new AI-powered workforce and skills optimisation solutions with TechWolf after the transaction closes.





Existing partnership lays the foundation





SAP and TechWolf have already worked together through customer engagements, with both companies citing measurable outcomes from their existing collaboration.





The acquisition builds on this relationship and expands SAP's ability to offer deeper workforce intelligence across its HR technology portfolio.





According to the company, TechWolf's platform operates alongside existing HR and business systems and can work with both SAP and non-SAP environments.





Key facts about the acquisition





Acquirer: SAP SE

SAP SE Target: TechWolf

TechWolf Focus area: AI-powered work intelligence and skills intelligence

AI-powered work intelligence and skills intelligence Expected closing: Q4 2026

Q4 2026 Regulatory approval: Required

Required Financial terms: Not disclosed

Not disclosed Future role: Expected to become part of SAP SuccessFactors' talent intelligence strategy





TechWolf to continue operating independently





Subject to the completion of the transaction and required consultations, SAP plans for TechWolf to continue operating as an independent entity under CEO and co-founder Andreas De Neve.





The company will remain headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with offices in London, New York and San Francisco. SAP also indicated that TechWolf's platform is expected to remain available to both SAP and non-SAP customers.





TechWolf serves several global enterprises, including HSBC, GSK, Ericsson, AMD, MetLife, PayPal and Booking.com.