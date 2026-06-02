43 appointments, 43 departures: Global CHRO mobility slows in Q1

The pace of chief human resources officer (CHRO) movement eased in the first quarter of 2026, signalling a more measured approach to HR leadership succession as companies prioritise continuity, transformation expertise and long-term workforce strategy.





According to the latest Global CHRO Turnover Index from Russell Reynolds Associates, organisations recorded 43 CHRO appointments and 43 departures globally during the first quarter, down from 46 appointments and 46 exits in the same period last year.





While the decline was modest, the executive search firm said the data points to a succession environment that is becoming increasingly deliberate, with organisations making fewer changes and spending more time evaluating leadership requirements.





"Organisations are making slightly fewer moves overall, but when they do make a change, they are widening the search, weighing experience carefully, and holding leaders in role for longer," the report noted.





Regional hiring patterns reveal contrasting trends





The slowdown was visible across several major markets, particularly in North America and parts of Asia-Pacific.





According to the report:





• The S&P 500 recorded 15 CHRO appointments in Q1 2026, down from 23 a year earlier

• CHRO hiring activity declined across Asia-Pacific benchmarks, including the ASX 100, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng

• The FTSE 100 recorded a more active quarter, with four appointments and four departures, compared with two appointments and two departures in the same period last year

Russell Reynolds Associates said the broader trend reflects restraint rather than retrenchment.





"The broader message from the quarter is not one of retrenchment, but of restraint. Organisations are still making CHRO changes, but doing so more selectively," the report said.





Companies keep HR leaders in role for longer





One of the clearest signals from the data was the increase in average CHRO tenure.





The report found that the average tenure of outgoing CHROs rose to 5.4 years globally, suggesting organisations are retaining HR leaders for longer before initiating succession processes.





According to Russell Reynolds Associates, this trend may reflect the growing scope and strategic importance of the CHRO role.





Today's CHROs are increasingly expected to lead across multiple priorities, including:





• Leadership and succession planning

• Organisational culture

• Business transformation

• Workforce strategy

• Talent development

• Change management





The report noted that boards and chief executives appear to be placing greater value on continuity in a position that now extends far beyond traditional human resources responsibilities.





External hires remain the preferred choice





Despite fewer overall leadership changes, organisations continued to look outside their businesses for new HR leaders.





External appointments accounted for 56% of incoming CHROs globally, with the trend particularly evident across the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.





According to the report, companies are increasingly choosing between two distinct leadership profiles: internal candidates with deep organisational knowledge and external executives who bring transformation experience and fresh perspectives.





The preference for external hiring also coincided with a growing emphasis on proven leadership credentials.





Russell Reynolds Associates found that many incoming CHROs across major indices had previously served in the role, reflecting demand for executives with established experience navigating complex workforce challenges.





First-time CHROs continue to gain ground





At the same time, organisations have not abandoned emerging leadership talent.





The report found that 60% of global CHRO appointments in the first quarter were first-time CHROs, indicating that companies continue to promote senior HR leaders into top roles despite a stronger focus on experience.





Russell Reynolds Associates said the figures suggest organisations are balancing leadership continuity with succession development, creating opportunities for high-potential talent while maintaining rigorous selection standards.





The findings also underscore the importance of internal leadership pipelines as companies prepare future HR executives for increasingly strategic responsibilities.





Succession planning takes centre stage





The latest data highlights a shift in how organisations approach one of the most influential positions in the executive suite.





As workforce transformation, leadership development and organisational change become more critical to business performance, companies appear less willing to make frequent leadership changes and more focused on identifying candidates equipped to navigate long-term challenges.





According to Russell Reynolds Associates, the evolving succession landscape places greater emphasis on future-ready role design, leadership bench strength and the ability to drive transformation.





While CHRO turnover remains active across global markets, the first quarter suggests organisations are prioritising precision over pace, signalling a more disciplined approach to HR leadership appointments in the years ahead.