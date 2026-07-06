A new Tata leader emerges: Noel Tata's daughter Maya set for a key Westside role

Maya Tata, the youngest daughter of Noel Tata, is reportedly set to take on a key leadership role at Westside, the flagship fashion brand operated by Trent Ltd., marking her most significant operational responsibility within the Tata Group to date.





According to a report by News18, the 37-year-old is expected to oversee Westside's online business and overseas e-commerce marketing, a move that comes as the retailer accelerates its digital expansion and global footprint. Trent has not officially confirmed the appointment.





The move also comes amid a broader generational transition within the Tata Group. Noel Tata, who chairs Trent and serves as Chairman of Tata Trusts, is expected to retire as Trent chairman later this year after nearly three decades associated with the company's retail business.





A low-profile executive steps into a larger role





Unlike several members of the Tata family who have remained in highly visible leadership positions, Maya Tata has maintained a relatively low public profile while building experience across different Tata businesses.





According to media reports, she began her career at Tata Capital, working with the Tata Opportunities Fund, before moving to Tata Digital, where she worked on digital commerce, customer acquisition and online retail initiatives. Following a restructuring at Tata Digital, she is said to have explored opportunities across businesses including Trent and Tata Consumer Products.





Reports also note that Maya has worked across finance, consumer businesses and digital retail, providing cross-functional experience that aligns with Westside's growing focus on online commerce.





She is also the niece of the late Ratan Tata, under whose guidance she reportedly began her career within the group.





Why the Westside role matters





The reported appointment carries significance beyond a family succession story. Westside has become one of Trent's largest growth engines and is central to the retailer's digital strategy. According to media reports:





Westside contributes nearly 40% of Trent's total revenue.

The retailer opened 53 new Westside stores during FY2026.

The company plans to add around 50 Westside stores annually.

Westside recently launched its first international store in the UAE as part of its overseas expansion.

Trent reported revenue of around ₹19,700 crore in FY2026 and operated 1,286 stores across 321 Indian cities.





With online retail and international markets becoming increasingly important to Trent's growth plans, the reported role would place Maya Tata at the centre of one of the group's fastest-growing consumer businesses.





Part of Tata Group's next-generation leadership





Media reports suggest Maya's growing responsibilities reflect the Tata Group's gradual leadership transition across several businesses.





If the appointment proceeds, she will work alongside her brother Neville Tata, who heads Star Bazaar, Trent's hypermarket business. Her sister, Leah Tata, holds a leadership role within the Indian Hotels Company business.





According to reports, all three siblings also serve on the boards of smaller entities under Tata Trusts, while Neville Tata additionally serves on the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.





Digital expertise aligns with retail ambitions





Industry observers have increasingly viewed digital commerce as a strategic priority for fashion retailers as consumer shopping shifts across physical and online channels.





According to Moneycontrol, Maya Tata's experience at Tata Digital, which houses businesses including BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma and Tata 1mg, has given her exposure to customer acquisition, digital marketing and online retail operations. The publication also reported that Tata Sons has invested around ₹24,000 crore into Tata Digital.





Her reported move to Westside would therefore align digital commerce expertise with one of the Tata Group's most prominent retail brands.





While Trent has yet to formally announce the appointment, the reported move positions Maya Tata as one of the emerging faces of the conglomerate's next generation of leadership, particularly as its consumer and digital businesses continue to expand.