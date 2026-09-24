A simple ‘thank you’ from leaders can strengthen workplace relationships, study finds

A simple expression of gratitude from leaders may have a far greater impact on workplace relationships than previously understood, according to new research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.





The study found that when employees observe leaders expressing genuine gratitude, they become more likely to recognise helpful behaviours, thank colleagues and build stronger workplace relationships. Researchers say this creates a cascading effect that spreads through multiple levels of an organisation.





The findings suggest leadership gratitude influences how employees perceive and respond to everyday interactions, shaping stronger social connections across teams.





The research, titled “Grateful leaders and attentive followers: How grateful attention transmits the cascade of gratitude expressions to strengthen coworker relationships,” was co-authored by Meghan Kane, Assistant Professor of Management at the Fox School of Business, alongside Lauren Locklear of Texas Tech University and Mark Ehrhart of the University of Central Florida.





How gratitude changes workplace behaviour





According to Kane, the impact of gratitude extends beyond employees simply copying the behaviour of senior leaders.





The researchers identified a mechanism they call “grateful attention”, which refers to a shift in how employees notice and interpret positive actions around them after receiving or witnessing expressions of gratitude.





Kane explained that employees who experience gratitude become more aware of supportive, meaningful and helpful behaviours from colleagues. As a result, they are more likely to acknowledge those actions and express appreciation themselves.





The study suggests this heightened awareness can strengthen workplace relationships even among employees who have little or no direct interaction with senior leaders.





Research tracks gratitude through organisational hierarchies





The researchers examined how gratitude moves through different layers of an organisation, from senior leadership to frontline employees.





Key findings include:





Employees who observe leaders expressing gratitude are more likely to express gratitude themselves.

Gratitude creates a cascading effect through multiple management levels.

Increased gratitude expression strengthens relationship quality among coworkers.

Employees become more attentive to positive and helpful behaviours in the workplace.

Stronger coworker relationships emerge even when gratitude originates several organisational levels away.





Kane noted that gratitude from senior leaders can influence employees who may never directly interact with them, yet still affect the quality of relationships within teams.





Three studies reveal a ripple effect





The research team conducted three separate studies, including two field studies involving employees and supervisors in real workplace settings.





A third study used a controlled experiment in which leaders were exposed to either a gratitude-focused email or a neutral email before being asked to write messages to their own teams. Participants were not instructed to include gratitude in their communications.





Researchers then assessed whether gratitude in the initial communication influenced subsequent messages and whether those effects continued through additional organisational layers.





The studies included participants in supervisory roles across a range of industries, allowing researchers to examine how gratitude functions in different workplace environments.





Why leaders should be specific





The study also offers practical insights for managers seeking to build stronger workplace cultures.





According to Kane, gratitude is most effective when leaders clearly identify the action they appreciate and explain its impact.





Rather than relying on occasional acknowledgements, leaders can make gratitude part of regular workplace interactions to reinforce positive behaviours and strengthen employee relationships.





The research highlights gratitude as a low-cost leadership practice with the potential to improve workplace connections without requiring significant organisational investment.





Growing focus on workplace relationships





While previous research has explored the benefits of gratitude for individual wellbeing and workplace outcomes, the authors note that less attention has been paid to how gratitude shapes relationships between coworkers.





The study contributes to a growing body of evidence suggesting that leadership behaviours can influence organisational culture through indirect social mechanisms. By encouraging employees to notice and value positive contributions from colleagues, gratitude may help create stronger and more connected teams.





As organisations continue to prioritise employee engagement, collaboration and culture, the findings suggest that a simple and consistent expression of appreciation from leaders can have effects far beyond the immediate recipient.