Adani Energy Solutions appoints Pramath Nath as Chief People Officer

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has appointed Pramath Nath as its Chief People Officer, effective 1 July 2026, as the company reshapes its HR leadership amid an organisational restructuring.





The appointment, disclosed through a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, comes following the exit of Samir Prakash, who ceased to hold the position at the close of business on the same day due to organisational restructuring.





Leadership transition takes effect from July 1





According to the regulatory filing, Nath will assume responsibility for leading Adani Energy Solutions' human resources function, including talent strategy, leadership development, organisational effectiveness and workforce transformation.





The filing states:





Pramath Nath has been appointed as Chief People Officer with effect from 1 July 2026 .

has been appointed as with effect from . Samir Prakash ceased to serve as Chief People Officer from the close of business on 1 July 2026 .

ceased to serve as Chief People Officer from the close of business on . The company attributed the leadership change to organisational restructuring.





No additional terms relating to the appointment were disclosed.





Nearly three decades of HR leadership





Nath joins the role with close to 30 years of experience spanning the energy, consulting, technology, retail, hospitality and pharmaceutical sectors.





Before taking charge at Adani Energy Solutions, he served as Chief People Officer at Adani Green Energy Limited, a position he assumed after joining the Adani Group in October 2022.

Over the course of his career, he has held several senior HR leadership positions across multinational organisations.





His previous roles include:





CHRO, Asia Pacific & India (Steam Power) at GE Power

at Executive Director, HR at KPMG

at Leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard

Leadership roles at Reliance Retail

HR leadership assignments with The Oberoi Group





According to the company, Nath has built expertise in stakeholder engagement, organisational transformation, leadership development, culture building, governance, change management and workforce strategy.





Strong academic and professional credentials





Nath holds:





An MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB)

from An LL.B. from Delhi University

from A Bachelor of Arts from Ramjas College, Delhi University





He also holds multiple professional certifications, including:





Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR)

Professional Certified Coach (PCC) from the International Coaching Federation

from the Lean Six Sigma Black Belt





The regulatory filing also confirmed there are no inter-se relationships between Nath and any director of the company requiring disclosure.





Strengthening the people function





The appointment comes as Adani Energy Solutions continues to strengthen its organisational capabilities while navigating structural changes within the business.





By appointing an HR leader with experience across multiple industries and within the wider Adani Group, the company is positioning its people function to support leadership capability, organisational effectiveness and future workforce priorities.





The regulatory filing did not disclose any further organisational changes linked to the restructuring.