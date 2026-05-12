Adani Ports CEO Pranav Choudhary resigns; Niraj Bansal named successor

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced a leadership transition in its ports business, with Pranav Choudhary stepping down as CEO-Ports at the end of May and senior Adani executive Niraj Bansal set to take over from June 1.





The company disclosed on Monday that Choudhary had resigned from his role effective May 31, 2026, to pursue career opportunities outside the Adani Group.





APSEZ said Niraj Bansal will assume the position of CEO-Ports from June 1, 2026.





The appointment comes as Adani Ports continues expanding its domestic logistics and maritime infrastructure footprint while strengthening operational leadership across its port network.





Leadership transition at India’s largest private ports operator





The management change marks another senior leadership reshuffle within the Adani Group’s infrastructure businesses.





According to the company’s statement cited by CNBC-TV18, Choudhary will leave the organisation after serving as CEO-Ports during a period of continued operational growth and expansion across India’s port sector.





The company did not disclose additional details regarding his next role outside the Adani Group.

Ahead of the announcement, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed marginally higher on the National Stock Exchange.





The stock ended Monday’s session at ₹1,766.50, up ₹6.10, or 0.35%.





Niraj Bansal brings government and port administration experience





Bansal joins the role with a background spanning tax administration, maritime governance and infrastructure operations.





The company said he served for more than 27 years in the Government of India as an officer in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) before taking voluntary retirement as Commissioner of Income Tax.





He later moved into the port sector and served as:





Deputy Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Chairman-in-charge of JNPT between 2014 and 2019





According to APSEZ, JNPT handled 66 million metric tonnes of cargo in FY18 during Bansal’s tenure, marking the highest cargo volume since the port’s inception.





JNPT remains one of India’s most strategically important container ports and plays a critical role in the country’s trade and logistics infrastructure.





Internal elevation reflects continuity strategy





Bansal joined the Adani Group in October 2022 and has held multiple leadership roles within the organisation.





The company said he previously served as:





CEO of Hazira Port

CEO of New Port Project Development, Maharashtra





In his current role, Bansal has been overseeing project development and operational preparedness linked to the group’s expanding maritime infrastructure pipeline.





The appointment suggests APSEZ is prioritising operational continuity and sector expertise as it strengthens management oversight across its growing network of ports and logistics assets.





Ports business remains central to Adani Group expansion





Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is India’s largest private port operator and forms a key pillar of the wider Adani Group infrastructure ecosystem.





The company operates ports, logistics facilities and cargo handling infrastructure across multiple Indian coastal locations and continues to expand into integrated transport and supply chain operations.





Leadership stability remains particularly important as the company pursues long-term growth linked to:





Cargo handling expansion

Port-led industrial development

Logistics integration

Maritime infrastructure investments

International trade connectivity





The transition also comes at a time when India is increasing investment in port modernisation and multimodal logistics under broader infrastructure development initiatives.





Focus shifts to operational execution





With Bansal set to formally assume charge from June, attention will now turn towards how APSEZ advances its next phase of operational growth and project execution.





His combined experience across public administration, port governance and infrastructure development is expected to play a significant role as the company navigates regulatory, operational and expansion priorities across India’s maritime sector.





The leadership transition signals continuity rather than strategic disruption, with APSEZ opting for an internal executive familiar with both government systems and the company’s expanding ports business.