Aditya Infotech appoints Ravi Chopra as Group CHRO and President

Aditya Infotech, the company behind surveillance and security brand CP Plus, has appointed Ravi Chopra as Group CHRO and President, strengthening its leadership team as it focuses on people strategy, business partnering and cultural transformation across the organisation.





Chopra joins the company with more than two decades of experience spanning human resources, organisational development, talent management and business transformation across multiple industries.





In his new role, he will be part of the leadership team responsible for shaping workforce strategy, strengthening business alignment and supporting organisational growth initiatives.





Veteran HR leader joins leadership team





According to company information, Chopra brings experience across consumer durables, fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG), automotive and building materials sectors. During his career, he has led organisational restructuring, employee engagement programmes and cultural transformation initiatives designed to support business expansion and workforce development.





His appointment comes as companies across sectors increasingly place greater emphasis on leadership capability, talent development and organisational agility to support long-term growth.





A strong people strategy often becomes a critical differentiator as organisations navigate expansion, transformation and evolving workforce expectations.





Career spans manufacturing, consumer and technology sectors





Before joining Aditya Infotech, Chopra served as Group CHRO at Merino Group for more than three years, holding the position from April 2023 until August 2026.





Prior to Merino, he was Group CHRO at Hero Motors Company between June 2021 and October 2022, overseeing the HR function across businesses involved in bicycles, e-bikes and automotive components.





His professional journey also includes nearly five years at Orient Electric, where he served as Vice President and Head of HR from July 2016 to May 2021. During his tenure, he led HR operations for businesses spanning fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgears across multiple manufacturing facilities and sales offices in India.





Extensive experience in human resources leadership





Key highlights from Chopra’s career include:





Appointment as Group CHRO and President at Aditya Infotech

More than 20 years of experience in HR leadership and organisational transformation

Former Group CHRO at Merino Group

Former Group CHRO at Hero Motors Company

Served as Vice President and Head of HR at Orient Electric

Nearly 12 years at Samsung Electronics , rising to Director HR

, rising to Experience across consumer durables, FMEG, automotive and building materials sectors

Expertise in talent management, leadership development, employee engagement and change management





Foundation built through diverse HR roles





One of the longest tenures in Chopra's career was at Samsung Electronics, where he spent nearly 12 years between October 2004 and July 2016. He progressed to the role of Director HR, handling responsibilities across corporate HR, regional HR, HR operations and business partnering.





He began his career at Hero MotoCorp as a Senior Officer in HR, working in plant HR and industrial relations. He later moved to Gillette India’s Duracell division, where he handled plant HR and learning and development responsibilities, before joining Jindal Stainless as Assistant Manager HR.





Over the years, Chopra has built experience across leadership development, organisational effectiveness, talent strategy, employee engagement and large-scale transformation programmes.