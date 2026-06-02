Adobe India MD Prativa Mohapatra steps down after nearly five years

Prativa Mohapatra has stepped down from her role as Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, concluding nearly five years at the company and signalling a pause before her next professional chapter.





Mohapatra announced her departure in a LinkedIn post, where she reflected on her time at Adobe and thanked customers, partners, colleagues and stakeholders for their support.





"Switching gears, taking a pause and refreshing before a new journey. After a very fulfilling nearly 5 years at Adobe India, it's time to move on," she wrote.





Her exit marks a leadership transition at Adobe India, one of the software company's key markets globally.













Led Adobe's India operations across cloud businesses





Mohapatra joined Adobe in September 2021 and was responsible for overseeing the company's business operations in India across its major product portfolios.





Her remit included leadership of:





• Adobe Experience Cloud

• Adobe Creative Cloud

• Adobe Document Cloud





In her role as Vice President and Managing Director, she worked closely with customers, partners and industry stakeholders as Adobe continued to expand its presence in India's fast-growing digital economy.





Her tenure coincided with a period of increasing enterprise demand for digital experience, content creation and document management technologies.





Active role in the wider technology industry





Beyond Adobe, Mohapatra also held industry leadership responsibilities.





She served as a member of the Nasscom Executive Council from April 2023 until May 2026, contributing to discussions around technology industry priorities and growth initiatives.





Her participation in the industry body placed her among a group of senior executives representing some of India's leading technology organisations.





Built a career across technology and consulting





Before joining Adobe, Mohapatra spent more than 15 years at IBM, where she held a series of leadership positions across India and the Asia-Pacific region.





According to her professional profile, her responsibilities at IBM included oversight of:





• Digital sales operations

• Enterprise solutions businesses

• Consulting services

• Artificial intelligence-led initiatives

• Regional business leadership functions





Her experience at IBM spanned multiple business units and markets, providing exposure to enterprise technology, customer engagement and digital transformation programmes.





Prior to IBM, she worked at PwC, where she spent more than eight years in consulting, account management and business technology roles.





Leadership transition comes amid evolving digital demand





Mohapatra's departure comes as technology companies continue to navigate rapid shifts in customer expectations, artificial intelligence adoption and enterprise digitisation.





India remains a strategic market for global software providers, particularly across customer experience, creative technology and productivity solutions, areas that form the core of Adobe's cloud portfolio.





While Adobe has not yet announced a successor as part of the information provided, the leadership change arrives at a time when technology firms are increasingly focused on AI-enabled innovation, enterprise transformation and digital customer engagement.