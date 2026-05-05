After a decade at Maruti Suzuki, Saurabh Kumar rises to VP HR role

Maruti Suzuki India has promoted Saurabh Kumar to Vice President Human Resources, elevating a long-serving executive to oversee talent management, leadership training, succession planning and digitalisation.





Kumar confirmed the development in a LinkedIn post, stating he is “excited to start” his new role as Vice President HR at the company.





Internal elevation after more than a decade





Kumar’s appointment marks a progression through the ranks at Maruti Suzuki, where he has spent over 10 years across multiple HR leadership roles.





Career highlights at Maruti Suzuki:





Over 10 years with the company , across progressively senior HR roles

, across progressively senior HR roles Most recently served as Senior General Manager

Previously held positions including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Manager within HR functions

Earlier role included heading HR at the Manesar car plant





His experience spans industrial relations, employee engagement, performance management, talent management and succession planning, according to his professional profile.





Expanded mandate across key HR functions





In his new role, Kumar will oversee a broad portfolio aligned with strategic HR priorities.

Scope of responsibilities includes:





Talent management

Leadership training

Succession planning

Digitalisation of HR processes





The expanded remit reflects a growing emphasis on aligning workforce strategy with organisational goals, particularly in areas such as leadership development and digital transformation.





Career spans auto and manufacturing sectors





Before joining Maruti Suzuki, Kumar spent more than seven years at Tata Motors, where he worked in employee relations.





He began his career at Hindalco Industries in 2007 as a senior officer, building early experience in industrial relations and employee management.





Kumar holds an MBA in Human Resource Management and Personnel Administration from Xavier Institute of Social Service.





Leadership continuity in HR function





The promotion comes within an established HR leadership structure at Maruti Suzuki, where senior roles have increasingly focused on integrating traditional HR practices with digital capabilities and long-term talent planning.





Kumar’s progression from operational HR roles to a vice-presidential position reflects a broader pattern of internal leadership development within large manufacturing organisations.



As companies place greater emphasis on workforce capability, leadership pipelines and digital HR systems, senior HR roles are expanding in scope and strategic importance.





Kumar’s appointment signals continuity in Maruti Suzuki’s approach to building internal talent while reinforcing focus areas such as succession planning and leadership development, which are becoming central to organisational resilience and growth.