After seven years as CHRO, Manu Wadhwa to take strategy advisor role at Sony

Sony Pictures Networks India has announced that chief human resources officer Manu Wadhwa will transition into a strategy advisor role effective 1 July 2026, marking a shift in the company’s HR leadership after seven years.





The move comes as the company prepares for its next phase of growth, with Wadhwa set to work closely with the leadership team on key strategic priorities.





A transition aligned with organisational priorities





In her new role, Wadhwa will focus on supporting strategic initiatives, drawing on her experience in organisational transformation and her understanding of the company’s operating model.





The company confirmed that it has initiated the search for a new Chief Human Resources Officer, with further details expected in due course.





During her tenure, Wadhwa led the HR function through a period of significant change at Sony Pictures Networks India.





Her work focused on strengthening the connection between people strategy and business outcomes, while supporting structural and cultural shifts across the organisation.





Key areas of contribution included:

Aligning HR more closely with business strategy

Strengthening leadership capability across teams

Modernising performance and rewards frameworks

Supporting organisational restructuring and leadership transitions

Building a culture that balances performance with inclusion

These efforts were carried out during a period marked by organisational evolution and realignment.





Leadership acknowledges role in transformation





Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sony Pictures Networks India, said Wadhwa had played a key role in strengthening both organisational structures and culture.





“Manu has been an integral part of SPNI’s evolution over the past several years, helping strengthen both our organisational framework and culture,” he said in a company statement.





He added that her experience would continue to be valuable as the company moves into its next phase.





Continuing involvement in a new capacity





Wadhwa described her tenure as a significant phase in her professional journey and indicated her intention to remain closely involved in the company’s direction.





“SPNI has been an incredibly meaningful part of my journey over the past several years,” she said. “As I transition into this new role, I look forward to continuing to work closely with the leadership team on strategic priorities and supporting the organisation’s next phase of growth.”





The transition places focus on the next phase of leadership for the HR function at Sony Pictures Networks India.





The incoming CHRO will take charge of a function that has undergone considerable transformation, with a stronger emphasis on performance, agility and alignment with business priorities.





Wadhwa’s prior experience across global organisations including General Electric, American Express and Coca-Cola has informed her approach to organisational design and talent strategy.





What lies ahead





Sony Pictures Networks India operates a network that reaches more than 700 million viewers across 28 channels and has a presence in over 150 countries, positioning it within a highly competitive and evolving media landscape.





As the company moves into its next phase, the transition in HR leadership reflects a broader effort to align organisational capability with future business priorities.





The appointment of a new CHRO will be closely watched as the company continues to build on the structural and cultural changes established over the past several years.