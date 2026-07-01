After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

Noel Tata has announced he will step down as chairman of Voltas, becoming the latest Tata Group company to begin a leadership transition ahead of his retirement from multiple group boards later this year.





Addressing shareholders during Voltas' 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, Tata said it would be his final AGM as chairman. The announcement comes just days after he stepped down as chairman of Trent, in line with the Tata Group's governance policy, which requires non-executive directors to retire at the age of 70.





Tata, who will turn 70 in November, has chaired Voltas since 2017.





Another Tata Group board transition begins





With his departure from Voltas, Tata's planned exits from Tata Group companies continue. He is also expected to retire from the boards of:





Titan

Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Steel

Tata International





His transition follows the group's long-standing governance framework under which executive directors retire at 65 and non-executive directors at 70.





Speaking to shareholders, Tata expressed confidence in the company's leadership pipeline.

"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman."



He added that Voltas had developed its next generation of leaders through a combination of internal promotions and external hiring.





"I am confident that with the close cooperation of seasoned practitioners and new talent, your company will continue to take big strides in all business segments."



Voltas outlines growth priorities





Alongside the leadership transition, Tata shared updates on the company's business strategy and investment plans.





He said Voltas is evaluating an entry into compressor manufacturing, although no final decision has been taken.





"At present we don't manufacture compressors, but it is being reviewed by the management," he told shareholders.





According to Tata, the company's earlier proposal to manufacture compressors domestically had been rejected by the government several years ago.





He also said Voltas plans to invest approximately Rs 200 crore during FY27, having largely completed major manufacturing investments, including what he described as the country's largest air-conditioner manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.





Strong start to FY27





The leadership announcement comes after a strong beginning to the financial year for Voltas.









Earlier this month, the company announced it had sold more than one million air-conditioners during the first three months of FY27, supported by robust summer demand and its nationwide distribution network.





Tata said India's consumer durables sector continues to present significant long-term opportunities, driven by:





A growing middle class

Rising disposable incomes

Deeper penetration into semi-urban and rural markets

Increasing focus on sustainability

Digital transformation

Regional supply chain realignment





Industry projections indicate the consumer durables market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% to reach Rs 3 trillion by FY29. The white goods market is expected to reach Rs 2.5 trillion by 2030.





Global uncertainty remains a key challenge





While remaining optimistic about long-term demand, Tata said businesses continue to operate in an uncertain global environment.





He told shareholders that business sentiment remains affected by geopolitical tensions, volatility in energy and commodity prices, and ongoing supply chain disruptions, even as some economies have begun to show signs of stabilisation.





Leadership change marks another milestone





Tata's departure from Voltas, following his recent exit from Trent, marks another milestone in the Tata Group's planned board succession.





As the group prepares for a new generation of leadership across several companies, Voltas enters its next phase with expansion plans underway, fresh investment commitments and a leadership team that Tata said is ready to take the business forward.