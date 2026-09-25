AI infrastructure firm Lumilens appoints Deepa Subbaiah as Global Head of HR

Lumilens, a Bengaluru-based company developing photonic connectivity technologies for AI infrastructure, has appointed Deepa Subbaiah as its Global Head of HR, according to an announcement shared by the executive on LinkedIn.





The appointment comes as Lumilens positions itself in the fast-growing AI infrastructure segment, where demand for advanced networking and connectivity technologies continues to rise alongside investments in artificial intelligence.





In her announcement, Subbaiah said she was joining Lumilens at a time when the company is building next-generation photonic connectivity solutions designed to support future AI infrastructure requirements. She also highlighted the opportunity to work again with leaders and colleagues from her previous tenure at Cisco.





“Looking forward to helping build the talent, leadership, and culture that will support Lumilens' next phase of growth,” Subbaiah wrote in her post.





Veteran HR leader brings nearly three decades of experience





Subbaiah joins Lumilens with 26 years of HR leadership experience across technology, product engineering, SaaS, IT services and commercial organisations.





According to her professional profile, she has led people strategies across global and regional businesses spanning APAC, the US, Europe and emerging markets. Her experience includes workforce planning, organisational design, talent management, compensation, leadership development, employee experience, compliance and people analytics.





Key highlights from her background include:





More than 26 years of experience in human resources and people strategy.

in human resources and people strategy. Leadership experience supporting engineering and product organisations with 7,000+ employees .

. Experience managing HR agendas across large services and delivery organisations employing 25,000+ people .

. Expertise in workforce planning, HR transformation, talent management, DEI, analytics and organisational design.





Career spans leading global technology companies





Before joining Lumilens, Subbaiah served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Locus between June and September 2026.





Earlier, she held the position of AVP and Head HR for APAC and India at Amadeus, where she was responsible for HR leadership across a workforce of more than 7,000 employees in the region. Her role included supporting engineering, product, sales, customer experience and corporate functions.





Prior to Amadeus, she worked as Senior Director HR for Product and Engineering at Freshworks, where she partnered with the company's Chief Product Officer and led people strategy for nearly 1,900 global product and engineering employees during a period of AI-driven transformation.





Her earlier career also includes leadership roles in large global technology environments, including Cisco.





Talent leadership becomes critical for AI infrastructure firms





Lumilens' appointment reflects the growing importance of talent and organisational leadership in the AI infrastructure sector. As companies invest in next-generation computing and connectivity technologies, workforce strategy has become increasingly important alongside product and engineering development.





In her LinkedIn announcement, Subbaiah said the opportunity to work at the intersection of breakthrough technology, growth and talent attracted her to the role.





The company is focused on developing photonic connectivity solutions, a technology area gaining attention as AI workloads drive demand for faster and more efficient data movement across computing infrastructure.





Focus shifts to scaling the next phase





With Subbaiah taking charge of the global HR function, Lumilens is expected to focus on building leadership capability, organisational culture and talent strategies aligned with its growth ambitions.





Her appointment adds experienced HR leadership to a company operating in one of the technology industry's fastest-growing segments, where competition for specialised engineering and product talent remains intense.