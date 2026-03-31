Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to step down by October

Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau will step down by October, the airline said on Monday, accelerating a planned leadership transition after he faced criticism over his handling of a public communication following a fatal incident.





The move comes days after Rousseau drew backlash for failing to offer condolences in French—one of Canada’s official languages—after an Air Canada Express aircraft collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing two pilots. Reuters reported that Prime Minister Mark Carney criticised the decision to release only an English-language video, calling it a lapse in judgement. Rousseau later apologised.





Air Canada said Rousseau, 68, would leave by the end of the third quarter and that the search for his successor would be expedited.





LANGUAGE SENSITIVITY AT THE CENTRE





The controversy has reignited long-standing sensitivities around language in Canada, particularly in Quebec, where French identity remains politically and culturally significant.





Under the Official Languages Act, Air Canada is required to provide services in both English and French. Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the government would ensure the airline continues to meet those obligations.





According to Reuters, Quebec’s provincial legislature recently passed a non-binding motion urging Rousseau to resign, citing concerns over respect for the French language. The issue has gained renewed political attention ahead of provincial elections expected by October.





SUCCESSION AND LEADERSHIP EXPECTATIONS





Air Canada said candidates to replace Rousseau will be evaluated partly on their ability to communicate in French, signalling a shift in leadership expectations at the airline.





Rousseau, who took over in February 2021, led the carrier through its post-pandemic recovery but faced recurring scrutiny over language proficiency. He had earlier apologised in 2021 after delivering a speech in Montreal largely in English, drawing criticism from then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





He also came under pressure last year for his handling of a four-day strike by flight attendants, adding to broader concerns around leadership communication and workforce relations.





MARKET AND GOVERNANCE IMPLICATIONS





Shares of Air Canada fell more than 2% on the Toronto Stock Exchange following the announcement, reflecting investor caution amid leadership uncertainty.





The episode underscores the growing expectation for corporate leaders—particularly in regulated and public-facing sectors—to respond swiftly and sensitively in moments of crisis. In aviation, where executive communication after fatal incidents is closely scrutinised, missteps can quickly escalate into governance concerns.





The development also reflects a wider shift in leadership benchmarks, where cultural awareness and public accountability are increasingly viewed as core competencies, alongside operational performance.