Air India's incoming CEO Gebremariam addresses staff; seeks support, calls for minimising disruptions

Air India's incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam on Monday sought the support and co-operation of the airline's staff and called for minimising disruptions as he emphasised that operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day.





Gebremariam as well as Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the outgoing CEO and MD Campbell Wilson addressed the staff on Monday at a townhall that lasted nearly an hour.





In his first address to the employees, Gebremariam, the former chief of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, said Air India has a powerful heritage, a strong brand and enormous potential.





"If we do the right things at the right time, the sky is the limit." Gebremariam, who is the second foreign CEO set to helm the airline, said he is coming from the US and that "we will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)".





On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam as the CEO and MD after a comprehensive search, overseen by a dedicated board committee.





He comes with nearly four decades of experience at Ethiopian Airlines Group, including as its CEO for over 11 years.





Gebremariam will assume the role of CEO and MD after receiving necessary approvals. He is taking over the reins at a time when the Tata Group-owned Air India is facing multiple headwinds and financial challenges.





Recalling his stint at Ethiopian Airlines in Mumbai in the 1990s, Gebremariam said at that time, Air India was at the top of the industry and now, he will have the opportunity to again make it a strong brand.





Stressing that a safety-first culture has to be the number one priority, he told the staff that if something is not right, it should be stopped. Every employee should feel empowered to raise concerns, Gebremariam said and added that he will support that culture.





Operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day -- on-time departures, on-time arrivals, baggage delivery and clean aircraft -- and customer experience is a function of operational excellence, he said.





"We need to minimise disruptions and when they do occur, handle them professionally and take care of our customers," he said.





While mentioning that a great deal of heavy lifting and foundational work has already been done, Gebremariam sought the support and cooperation of the staff. "We cannot bring about meaningful change without the commitment of our people".





He will be the second foreign CEO after the privatisation of the airline in January 2022.





Chandrasekaran, who is the Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, emphasised the need to focus on safety and build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.





The airline's next phase must focus on safety, customer trust, operational execution and cost discipline, he said and urged the staff to help build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.





"The most important thing Air India should aspire to have is trust in the minds of people," he said, and added that its safety record should be better than the best.





Chandrasekaran, who formally introduced Gebremariam to the staff, also acknowledged that the past 18 months had been particularly challenging for the airline, with geopolitical disruptions, airspace closures, fuel volatility and the tragic AI171 accident impacting operations and performance.





At the townhall, Wilson said Air India's transformation will continue and that the best days are still ahead.

Wilson also said he will remain Air India's biggest cheerleader from the sidelines and added that Gebremariam will take the airline forward with great success.





"Led by Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, employees came together at a town hall to welcome Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, alongside outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson, marking the next chapter in Air India's transformation journey," the airline said in a post on X and shared a photograph of the three executives together.





Last month, Wilson had said Air India was facing challenges due to external volatility but remains focused on the profitability path and plans to induct over 100 new planes over the next two years.





The loss-making airline is on a five-year transformation plan but has been facing various issues.





In July, Chandrasekaran said Air India's transformation journey must be seen as a five to ten-year journey considering the years-long supply chain disruptions in key components, the need to overhaul the legacy systems, culture, fleet and creation of a large cadre of airline professionals.





Meanwhile last month, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he would step down when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.





Tata Group took over Air India from the government in January 2022, and later Singapore Airlines acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in the airline.