Airbnb CEO eyes new AI lab

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is planning to launch a new artificial intelligence lab, according to reporting by Bloomberg, a development later confirmed to TechCrunch by a person familiar with the matter.





The proposed venture would mark Chesky's most direct move into the AI ecosystem at a time when competition among technology companies and AI startups continues to intensify.





While details about the project remain limited, reports suggest the lab could focus on areas such as user interaction and design, subjects that Chesky has consistently emphasised during his leadership at Airbnb.





New venture emerges amid growing AI competition





According to Bloomberg's reporting, Chesky intends to back a dedicated AI lab of his own rather than simply adopting technologies developed by existing AI companies.





The report noted that the move places Chesky among a growing number of Silicon Valley leaders exploring alternative approaches to artificial intelligence development.





Neither Airbnb nor Chesky publicly commented on the reported plans. Representatives for both declined to comment, according to TechCrunch.





What is known so far





• Brian Chesky is reportedly planning a new AI lab.

• Bloomberg first reported the development.

• TechCrunch confirmed the plans through a person familiar with the situation.

• Chesky is expected to remain Airbnb's CEO.

• The focus of the lab has not been publicly disclosed.

• User interaction and design have been mentioned as potential areas of interest.





Long-standing ties to OpenAI and Sam Altman





Chesky has been closely connected to the modern AI boom through his relationship with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.





According to TechCrunch, the two first met through Y Combinator in 2006, when the startup accelerator was involved with Airbnb during its early years.





As OpenAI's influence grew, Chesky reportedly met regularly with Altman and provided advice on managing a rapidly expanding technology company.





His involvement extended beyond informal guidance.





TechCrunch reported that Chesky was considered a potential OpenAI board member and played a role in supporting Altman's return to the company after OpenAI's board removed him as chief executive in late 2023.





Reports indicate that Chesky advised Altman on communications and helped rally support among technology industry leaders during the governance crisis.





Airbnb has taken a measured approach to AI





Although Airbnb has adopted AI coding tools internally, Chesky has previously expressed caution about the current state of large language model products.





According to comments cited by TechCrunch, he said last year that Airbnb had not entered into a major partnership with a large language model provider because available products were not yet sufficiently mature.





That position has distinguished Airbnb from several technology companies that have rapidly integrated third-party AI models into customer-facing products.





The reported AI lab suggests Chesky may be exploring a more direct role in shaping how AI products are designed and deployed.





Leadership structure remains unchanged





Despite the new initiative, Chesky is not expected to leave Airbnb or take on day-to-day leadership responsibilities at the proposed lab.





A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that he would remain CEO of Airbnb while another executive would lead the AI operation.





As a result, the project appears likely to operate alongside Airbnb rather than replace Chesky's existing responsibilities at the company.





Focus remains unclear





The specific objectives, staffing plans and funding structure of the proposed AI lab have not been disclosed.





Bloomberg's report suggested that user experience and design could feature prominently in its work, areas that have long been central to Chesky's management philosophy at Airbnb.





For now, many questions remain unanswered. However, the move underscores how influential technology founders are increasingly seeking to play a more direct role in shaping the next generation of AI products and platforms, even as established AI companies continue to dominate headlines and investment flows.