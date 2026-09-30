Allcargo Logistics names Vijay Nehra MD designate, CEO from January 2027

Allcargo Logistics has appointed Vijay Nehra as Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director Designate, setting the stage for a leadership transition at one of India's major logistics companies.





Vijay Nehra will assume the role of Chief Transformation Officer and MD Designate from October 1, 2026. Subject to shareholder approvals, he will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2027.





The appointment forms part of a broader leadership realignment underway across the Allcargo Group following its restructuring and demerger-led transformation.





Leadership transition aligned with growth plans





The company said the move is intended to accelerate growth, strengthen leadership capabilities and increase strategic focus across its businesses.





As part of the transition, current MD and CEO Ketan Kulkarni will move into the position of Chief Growth Officer, Allcargo Group, effective January 1, 2027.





In his new assignment, Kulkarni will oversee sales and marketing initiatives while identifying growth opportunities across emerging sectors and developing new avenues for value creation across the group.





According to the company, both Nehra and Kulkarni will report to Punit Misra, Chief Business Officer, Allcargo Group.





Restructuring drives management changes





The leadership changes come after the strategic restructuring undertaken by the group following its demerger.





According to Allcargo Logistics, the restructuring has enabled businesses within the group to operate with more focused leadership and governance structures.





The company also cited the appointment of Dinesh Lal as Chairman of Allcargo Logistics as part of the broader leadership realignment.





Experienced executive takes charge of transformation agenda





Nehra brings leadership experience across multiple sectors, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, e-commerce and technology-driven businesses.





His professional journey includes roles across supply chain management, finance, customer management and business leadership.





Key highlights from his career include:





Began his career as a supply chain professional at Hindustan Unilever

Held senior sales and customer management responsibilities during his corporate career

Served as Head of Finance at Indiabulls Real Estate

Served as Head of Finance at Indiabulls Housing Finance

Worked as CEO of Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company

Most recently served as CEO of Ozone Pharma





His educational and professional credentials include:





Master Mariner qualification

Postgraduate Programme in Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

Bachelor of Nautical Sciences from T.S. Chanakya, University of Mumbai





Focus on operational excellence and business growth





According to statements cited in the report, Nehra's priorities at Allcargo will include operational excellence, yield improvement and volume growth.





He said the company is positioned to benefit from opportunities emerging as the Indian economy expands across sectors.





Allcargo Logistics operates across multiple logistics segments, including:





Express Distribution

Air Freight

E-commerce Logistics

First and Last Mile Delivery





The company says its nationwide network serves all districts across India, giving it extensive reach in the domestic logistics market.





Market reaction





Shares of Allcargo Logistics closed 2.3% lower at ₹10.57 on September 29, according to CNBC-TV18. The stock has declined nearly 12% on a year-to-date basis and is down around 67% over the past 12 months.





The planned transition provides the company with a defined succession roadmap as it continues executing its post-demerger strategy. With Nehra set to take charge in 2027, Allcargo is positioning its leadership structure around transformation, growth and operational execution across its logistics businesses.