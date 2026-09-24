Alvarez & Marsal appoints former McKinsey leader as Managing Director in India

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed a former McKinsey & Company leader Bhalindra Singh as Managing Director in India, reinforcing its focus on business transformation, cost optimisation and operational excellence across industrial sectors.





The appointment brings more than 17 years of experience spanning management consulting and technology, with deep expertise across automotive, industrial and manufacturing segments.





According to information shared by the firm, the executive has worked across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors, material handling and construction equipment, as well as cement, consumer electricals and industrial sectors.





Strengthening transformation expertise





The appointment comes as companies across manufacturing and industrial sectors face growing pressure to improve efficiency, manage costs and adapt to evolving technology and supply chain dynamics.





Before joining Alvarez & Marsal, Bhalindra Singh spent more than 13 years at McKinsey & Company in Gurgaon. Most recently, he served as Associate Partner in the consulting firm's Advanced Industries practice, where he led teams advising clients on strategic priorities and large-scale business transformation initiatives.





One of his notable assignments involved leading a two-year cost excellence programme for an Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, which resulted in more than a 10 per cent reduction in bill of materials costs.





Leadership outlines strategic value





Senior leaders at Alvarez & Marsal said the appointment aligns with growing client demand for transformation expertise across industrial sectors.





Key highlights of the appointment:





More than 17 years of experience across consulting and technology

Sector expertise covering automotive, industrial and manufacturing industries

Over 13 years spent at McKinsey & Company

Led a cost excellence programme delivering over 10 per cent reduction in bill of materials costs for an Indian two-wheeler manufacturer

Joins Alvarez & Marsal as Managing Director in India





Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director and Head of A&M India and GCC, said Singh's automotive industry experience and expertise in cost transformation would enhance the firm's ability to support clients navigating shifts in technology, supply chains and cost structures.





Sameer Amte, Managing Director, Business Transformation Services, A&M India, said Singh's background across product design, procurement and operating models strengthens the firm's capabilities in delivering large-scale cost transformation programmes.





Focus on structural cost advantages





Commenting on his appointment, Singh said automotive companies are increasingly seeking structural cost advantages rather than relying solely on incremental cost reduction measures.





He noted that businesses continue to balance efficiency initiatives with investments in growth and innovation, creating new opportunities for transformation-led strategies.





Expanding advisory capabilities in India





Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a global professional services firm providing advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. The firm works with corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies on transformation, risk mitigation and value creation initiatives.





The latest appointment signals A&M's continued investment in strengthening its advisory bench in India as organisations across industries pursue operational efficiency, resilience and long-term competitiveness.