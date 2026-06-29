Alvarez & Marsal appoints Monika Arora as Managing Director

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed Monika Arora as Managing Director, reinforcing its capabilities in tax advisory and business transformation as organisations navigate increasingly complex regulatory and trade environments.





In her new role, Arora will advise clients on indirect tax, trade, regulatory strategy and business transformation, supporting organisations in managing evolving compliance requirements while improving operational performance and long-term growth.





Leadership strengthened in tax advisory





Arora joins Alvarez & Marsal with more than 24 years of experience across indirect taxation, trade advisory, regulatory strategy and transformation consulting.





According to the company, her appointment is intended to expand A&M's advisory capabilities in helping businesses address changing tax frameworks, cross-border trade challenges and transformation priorities.





Her responsibilities will include advising clients on:





Indirect tax strategy

Trade and customs advisory

Regulatory strategy

Business transformation

Operational excellence initiatives

Sustainable business growth





Brings extensive consulting experience





Before joining Alvarez & Marsal, Arora spent more than nine years at Deloitte, where she most recently served as Partner, Indirect Taxes.





During her tenure, she advised multinational corporations and leading Indian enterprises on:





Indirect tax strategy

Cross-border trade

Digital transformation

Government incentive programmes

Regulatory compliance

Tax litigation





She also worked with organisations across several sectors, including manufacturing, FMCG, e-commerce, telecommunications, IT/ITES and healthcare.





Earlier in her career, Arora served as Director, Indirect Taxes at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Pvt Ltd and spent more than a decade at PwC as Associate Director, Indirect Taxes, building deep expertise in tax advisory and regulatory consulting.





Expertise spans transformation and compliance





Over the course of her career, Arora has advised organisations on tax planning, compliance and operational transformation while helping businesses respond to evolving regulatory requirements.





Her areas of expertise include:





Indirect taxation

Trade advisory

Regulatory strategy

Tax optimisation

Digital transformation

Compliance management

Policy advocacy

Stakeholder engagement

Business model transformation

Risk mitigation





She has also led initiatives focused on tax compliance automation, process improvement and regulatory risk management while supporting clients through audits, investigations and complex litigation matters.





Appointment aligns with advisory expansion





The appointment reflects Alvarez & Marsal's continued investment in expanding its senior advisory leadership as organisations seek greater support in responding to changing tax regulations, global trade developments and business transformation priorities.





Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a global professional services firm specialising in restructuring, performance improvement, turnaround management and transformation. The privately held firm employs more than 10,000 professionals across six continents, bringing together consultants, industry specialists, former regulators and operational leaders to advise organisations on complex business challenges.





As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve and businesses pursue large-scale transformation programmes, experienced leaders with expertise across tax, compliance and operational strategy are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting enterprise growth and resilience.