Amara Raja Energy & Mobility elevates Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan to President

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has elevated Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan to President, adding a new leadership milestone to his career across automotive, consumer goods and telecommunications.





Radhakrishnan joined the Amara Raja Group in October 2025 as Chief Business Officer, with responsibility for its Automotive and Home Energy businesses. His appointment follows a career spanning business growth, corporate strategy, marketing and commercial leadership.





From consumer brands to emerging mobility





Radhakrishnan most recently served as Head of Business Growth for the Emerging Mobility business at Hero MotoCorp, a position he held from February 2022 to October 2025. His remit included global brand and marketing, sales, after-sales services and digital customer services.





Before Hero MotoCorp, he was Vice President for Strategy and Insights at The Coca-Cola Company between August 2018 and April 2021. His work included growth strategy, data analytics and initiatives to improve business decision-making.





His tenure at Nestlé covered marketing, consumer communications, e-commerce and global marketing effectiveness. He held roles in India and Switzerland, including a global project leadership position focused on improving efficiency and productivity across the marketing value chain.





His professional background also includes experience at Bharti Airtel, adding telecommunications to a career spanning several consumer-facing and mobility businesses.





The business behind the appointment





Amara Raja Energy & Mobility operates across automotive and industrial energy solutions, with established battery brands and investments in newer energy technologies.

Its portfolio includes:

Automotive batteries: Amaron and Powerzone.

Industrial batteries: PowerStack, AmaronVolt and Quanta.

Emerging energy technologies: lithium-ion cell manufacturing, electric vehicle chargers, lithium-ion battery pack assembly and exploration of new battery chemistries.

Additional products: automotive and industrial lubricants.

Its industrial energy solutions serve telecommunications providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the uninterruptible power supply sector, Indian Railways, and the power, oil and gas industries. The company also supplies automotive batteries to vehicle manufacturers and exports industrial and automotive batteries to more than 50 countries.