Anjali Byce resigns as Tata Motors PV CHRO, Sitaram Kandi to take charge from July 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) has announced a leadership transition in its human resources function, with Anjali Byce stepping down as Chief Human Resources Officer and veteran HR executive Sitaram Kandi set to assume the role from July 1.





The company said the Board of Directors approved the changes at its meeting held on May 14, following recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.





According to the company’s regulatory disclosure, Byce tendered her resignation on May 13, citing her intention to pursue career opportunities outside the organisation. She will continue in the role until the close of business hours on June 30.





Leadership change formalised by board





The transition comes as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to expand its passenger and electric vehicle operations in an increasingly competitive market.





The company confirmed the following changes in senior management:





Anjali Byce to step down as CHRO effective June 30, 2026

to step down as CHRO effective June 30, 2026 Sitaram Kandi appointed CHRO effective July 1, 2026

appointed CHRO effective July 1, 2026 Decision approved during the Board meeting on May 14

Appointment cleared on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee





The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.





Kandi brings over three decades of HR experience





Kandi joins the role with more than 30 years of experience across human resources and industrial relations functions in multinational companies and manufacturing-led businesses.





Before his latest appointment, he served as CHRO at Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business. Since joining Tata Motors in 2019, he has handled HR responsibilities across the passenger vehicle and electric vehicle divisions, in addition to overseeing skill development and industrial relations functions.





His previous stints include roles at global companies such as GE, Monsanto, TE Connectivity and Bosch, according to the company’s filing.





Key details from Kandi’s profile include:





Graduate in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics from Osmania University

Master’s degree in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare from Symbiosis

Completed Business Analytics programme at Indian Institute of Management Kolkata

Experience across India and international operations in HR and industrial relations





The appointment places an executive with deep manufacturing and labour relations expertise at the centre of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ workforce strategy.





Transition comes amid EV expansion





The leadership change coincides with a period of expansion for Tata Motors’ passenger and electric vehicle business.





The company recently reported strong domestic passenger vehicle performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with volumes rising 37.3 per cent year-on-year to 201,800 units. Revenue from the domestic passenger vehicle business rose 49.4 per cent to ₹18,700 crore during the quarter.





Tata Motors also maintained a 40.2 per cent EV market share during FY26, according to company disclosures.





Industry analysts have increasingly highlighted talent acquisition, workforce transformation and industrial capability as critical areas for automotive companies as they accelerate investments in electric mobility, software-led vehicle systems and manufacturing automation.





Kandi’s prior oversight of industrial relations and EV-focused HR operations is expected to support the company’s ongoing workforce transition as production scales up.





Regulatory filing outlines timeline





The company said the board meeting began at 11:30 am IST and concluded at 4:05 pm IST on May 14.





The filing was submitted to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India and signed by Maloy Kumar Gupta, Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.





The transition is scheduled to take effect immediately after Byce’s departure at the end of June, ensuring continuity in the company’s HR leadership during a period of operational expansion and organisational change.