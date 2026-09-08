Anushree Singh takes charge as CHRO at Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet has appointed Anushree Singh as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), entrusting her with responsibility for the company's people strategy and organisational capability agenda.





The appointment comes as the agribusiness company sharpens its focus on building a future-ready, high-performance organisation aligned with its long-term business objectives. Singh joins the leadership team at a time when organisations across sectors are placing greater emphasis on talent, leadership capability and workforce transformation to support growth.





Experienced HR leader joins leadership team





According to the company, Singh will play a key role in strengthening organisational capability, nurturing talent and advancing the people agenda across the business.





She brings more than two decades of experience spanning:





People strategy

Organisational transformation

Culture building

M&A integration

Board management

Leadership development





Prior to joining Godrej Agrovet, Singh served as Chief Human Resources Officer at JSW Energy, where she was involved in supporting the company's growth and transformation initiatives.





Over the course of her career, she has also held senior HR leadership positions at:





Avery Dennison

AkzoNobel

Aditya Birla Group





Her experience spans multiple industries and geographies, with a focus on aligning workforce strategies with business priorities and driving organisational change.





Focus on capability and future readiness





The appointment reflects the increasing importance companies are placing on organisational capability as businesses navigate changing workforce expectations and evolving market demands.





Singh's mandate combines talent development, culture building and organisational effectiveness, reflecting the growing strategic role of HR in business transformation.





Throughout her career, she has worked on initiatives related to diversity and inclusion, leadership development and the creation of high-performance organisations.





At Godrej Agrovet, she is expected to strengthen the company's people agenda while supporting the next phase of business growth.





Leadership outlines priorities





Welcoming Singh to the organisation, Sunil Kataria, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Agrovet, said strengthening people and leadership capabilities remains a strategic priority for the company.





"Anushree brings deep expertise in driving people transformation, culture building and organisational excellence, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team. We look forward to her leadership in shaping the next phase of our growth journey," Kataria said.





Singh said she looks forward to working closely with the leadership team to build a future-ready organisation and strengthen the company's people agenda.





"I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build a future-ready organisation, strengthen our people agenda, foster a high-performance culture and create an environment where our people can thrive while contributing meaningfully to the company's growth ambitions," she said.





Building for the next phase





The appointment forms part of Godrej Agrovet's broader efforts to strengthen leadership capabilities and invest in a workforce aligned with its long-term business priorities.





As the company advances its growth agenda, Singh's focus will be on developing talent, enhancing organisational capability and creating an environment that supports both employee development and business performance.