APL Apollo Tubes announces exit of CHRO Pankaj Sharma, effective June 17

APL Apollo Tubes Limited has announced the resignation of Pankaj Sharma, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), with his departure set to take effect at the close of business on June 17, 2026.





The company disclosed the development to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





According to the regulatory filing, Sharma has resigned from his position to pursue an external opportunity and will cease to be part of the company's senior management from the effective date.





Resignation submitted to pursue a new opportunity





The resignation letter, dated June 8, 2026, confirms that June 17 will be Sharma's final working day with the organisation.





In his communication addressed to the Director (Operations), Sharma stated that the decision followed careful consideration and was aligned with his long-term professional aspirations.





The filing notes that there are no additional material reasons behind the resignation apart from his intention to pursue a new role outside the company.





Key details disclosed by APL Apollo Tubes include:





• Executive: Pankaj Sharma

• Position: Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

• Reason for change: Resignation

• Reason cited: Pursuit of an external opportunity

• Effective date: Close of business hours on June 17, 2026





The company confirmed that the change falls under the category of resignation as required under applicable disclosure regulations.





Company makes regulatory disclosure





The resignation was disclosed in accordance with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the relevant SEBI Master Circular governing corporate disclosures.





The filing was signed by Vipul Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of APL Apollo Tubes.





As part of the mandatory disclosure process, the company included details relating to the cessation of a senior management personnel and confirmed the effective date of Sharma's departure.





The filing also stated:





• No brief profile is applicable in the case of cessation through resignation

• No relationship disclosures are applicable

• The resignation is voluntary and linked to a career move outside the organisation





Human resources leadership remains central to growth agenda





As one of India's leading structural steel tube manufacturers, APL Apollo Tubes has continued to expand its operations and workforce footprint over the years.





Human resources leadership plays a significant role in supporting workforce planning, employee engagement, capability development and organisational culture across large manufacturing businesses.





While the company has not yet announced a successor to Sharma, leadership transitions within HR functions are often closely monitored given their impact on talent strategy and organisational continuity.





The disclosure did not provide additional details regarding the future leadership structure of the HR function following Sharma's departure.





Transition marks conclusion of current tenure





In his resignation communication, Sharma expressed gratitude to the Board of Directors and the management team for their support during his tenure with the company.





The move brings an end to his current chapter at APL Apollo Tubes as he prepares to take up a new opportunity outside the organisation.





With the resignation taking effect on June 17, attention will now turn to how the company manages leadership continuity within its human resources function and outlines its next steps for the role.