AS Lakshminarayanan to step down as Tata Communications MD and CEO

Tata Communications has announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A.S. Lakshminarayanan will retire from his role at the close of business on April 13, 2026.





The company confirmed the development through regulatory disclosures to stock exchanges, and said it had placed on record its appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.





Planned leadership transition at the top





Lakshminarayanan, who took charge as CEO in October 2019, exits after more than six years at the helm during a period marked by strategic repositioning in enterprise connectivity, cloud services, and digital platforms.





The retirement has been structured as part of an orderly succession process. Tata Communications had already named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and CEO (Designate) earlier in 2026, ensuring leadership continuity ahead of the transition.





Succession and incoming leadership profile





Ganesh Lakshminarayanan formally joined Tata Communications as CEO and MD (Designate) in March 2026. He brings more than three decades of experience across technology, telecom and digital services businesses.





Prior to this appointment, he served as Managing Director and Group Vice President at ServiceNow India and SAARC. He also previously held senior leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, including CEO of Airtel Business, with additional experience across enterprise and telecom segments.





His earlier career includes leadership roles at Capillary Technologies, advisory engagements with Ernst & Young and Sequoia Capital, and long tenure at Dell Technologies across India and global operations.





Career background of outgoing CEO





Lakshminarayanan’s career spans more than 35 years across the technology and IT services sector. Before joining Tata Communications, he held senior leadership positions at Tata Consultancy Services, including heading its Japan business and earlier overseeing operations in the UK, Europe and the United States.





He was appointed CEO of Tata Communications at a time when the company was accelerating its shift towards platform-led digital services and enterprise-focused solutions.





The leadership change comes at a time when Tata Communications continues to expand its position in global digital infrastructure and enterprise connectivity markets. With a designated successor already in place, the transition is expected to be seamless, maintaining strategic continuity across its core business lines.





The company’s regulatory disclosure underscored that the change is part of a structured succession plan rather than an abrupt departure, signalling stability at the board and management level as it enters its next phase of growth.