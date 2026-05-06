Ashutosh Dixit to head Porsche India with immediate effect

Porsche India has appointed Ashutosh Dixit as Brand Director with immediate effect, marking a leadership transition at the luxury automotive brand’s India operations under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.





The appointment was announced by Porsche India, a division of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the country’s premium automotive segment.





Dixit succeeds Manolito Vujicic, who is leaving the group to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.





Veteran executive returns to lead India business





Ashutosh Dixit brings more than 28 years of experience in the automotive industry, including nearly two decades within the Volkswagen Group.





According to the company announcement, he has held leadership positions across India, China and Europe, building expertise in strategy, sales operations and brand development.





Before taking over the India role, Dixit served as Market Development Director at the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office, where he worked on initiatives linked to the Indian market.





Leadership profile at a glance





New role: Brand Director, Porsche India

Brand Director, Porsche India Company: Porsche India under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Porsche India under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Experience: More than 28 years in the automotive sector

More than 28 years in the automotive sector Volkswagen Group tenure: Nearly two decades

Nearly two decades Previous role: Market Development Director, Porsche Middle East and Africa

Market Development Director, Porsche Middle East and Africa Regions worked in: India, China and Europe





The appointment places an experienced Volkswagen Group executive at the helm of Porsche India at a time when luxury automakers are seeking to deepen their footprint in the fast-growing Indian premium vehicle market.





Leadership transition reflects India growth focus





Senior executives within Porsche and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India described India as an increasingly strategic market for the brand.





Manfred Bräunl, chief executive officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said Dixit’s understanding of both the Porsche brand and the Indian market made him well suited for the role.





“His leadership experience across regions and functions makes him exceptionally well-positioned to guide Porsche India into its next phase,” Bräunl said in the company statement.





He added that India remains an important market for Porsche and expressed confidence that the company would strengthen its market presence and performance under Dixit’s leadership.





Jan Bures, executive director for sales, marketing and digital at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said the appointment marked “an exciting chapter” for the Porsche business in India.





Bures said Dixit’s experience in handling diverse markets and leading cross-functional operations would help the company deepen customer engagement and support future growth.





Premium automotive market remains strategically important





Luxury and performance carmakers have increasingly focused on India as rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences expand the premium vehicle market.





While Porsche remains a niche player compared with mass-market automotive brands, the company has steadily expanded its visibility in India through new product launches, dealership expansion and customer engagement initiatives.





Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said it remains committed to the long-term potential of the Indian automotive market, with continued emphasis on sustainable growth, innovation and portfolio expansion.





The leadership change also comes as global automotive manufacturers continue to recalibrate regional strategies amid shifting consumer demand, electrification trends and growing competition in luxury mobility.





With Dixit now leading Porsche India, the company is expected to continue focusing on strengthening brand positioning and deepening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.