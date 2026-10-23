BHEL appoints M. Sridhar as Director (Human Resources)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has appointed M. Sridhar, 57, as Director (Human Resources) on its board. He has assumed charge of the role after serving as Executive Director (Human Resources) at the company’s corporate office in New Delhi.





Sridhar previously headed BHEL’s corporate human resource function, overseeing HR policies and strategic people initiatives across the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise. His appointment places a long-serving company executive with experience across manufacturing and commercial functions in charge of its human resource portfolio.





From engineer trainee to board-level leadership





Sridhar joined BHEL as an Engineer Trainee in 1990 and has accumulated more than 36 years of experience across manufacturing, project execution, commercial operations, industrial relations, human resources and corporate policy.





Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions at BHEL’s Hyderabad unit and corporate office, working across several operational and business functions.





His responsibilities have included manufacturing operations for steam turbines, gas turbines and centrifugal compressors, alongside leadership roles in contracts management, commercial operations, marketing, productivity and management services, planning and development, erection and construction, central dispatch and industrial relations.





Before becoming Executive Director (HR), he served as General Manager and Head of Corporate Human Resource.





Engineering and management qualifications





Sridhar’s academic background combines engineering with postgraduate management education. His qualifications include:





A degree in Mechanical Engineering from CBIT, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

An MTech in CAD/CAM from JNTU, Hyderabad.

A Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDM) from XLRI, Jamshedpur.





His experience across technical operations, commercial management and HR has spanned multiple functions within BHEL, including manufacturing and corporate-level responsibilities.





HR priorities and organisational responsibilities





At BHEL’s corporate office, Sridhar has worked on formulating and implementing HR policies, strengthening performance management systems and advancing people initiatives aligned with the organisation’s objectives.





His remit has included corporate HR leadership and industrial relations, alongside experience in operational functions. The combination of these responsibilities provides the background to his new role overseeing human resources at board level.





The appointment comes with responsibility for the company’s people strategy and HR systems across its operations. BHEL’s stated expectation is that his experience will support its organisational development and transformation agenda.





Sridhar’s tenure as Director (Human Resources) will place him at the centre of the company’s HR leadership, drawing on a career that began in engineering and expanded across manufacturing, commercial management and corporate people functions.