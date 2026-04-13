Blue Dart chairman resigns on health grounds, exits board and key committees

Blue Dart Express has announced the resignation of its chairman and independent director Prakash Apte, citing health concerns, in a move that triggers changes across several key board committees.





According to regulatory filings reported by ScanX, Apte submitted his resignation on April 12, 2026, with the exit set to take effect at the conclusion of the board meeting on April 13.





In his resignation letter, Apte cited health reasons and requested leave of absence from scheduled meetings, noting that he would be unable to continue in his current capacity.





Exit spans multiple board committees





Apte’s departure extends beyond the chairmanship and independent director role, affecting multiple governance structures within the company.





He will cease to serve as chairman and member of the audit committee, and as a member of the nomination and remuneration committee, risk management committee, corporate social responsibility committee, and stakeholder relationship committee.





The breadth of these roles underscores his involvement in core oversight functions, including financial governance, risk management, and stakeholder engagement.





Formal process and regulatory compliance





The resignation was formally communicated via email at 10:47 AM IST on April 12, and subsequently disclosed to stock exchanges in line with regulatory requirements.





The company said the disclosure complies with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements.





In his communication, Apte stated that while he is recovering, his immediate priority is to focus on his health and wellbeing, prompting him to step back from professional commitments.





Board acknowledges contribution





The board of directors placed on record its appreciation for Apte’s contribution during his tenure, the report noted. The company also confirmed that there were no material reasons for his resignation beyond health concerns.





Apte continues to hold directorship roles in other listed entities, including Fine Organics Industries Ltd. and GMM Pfaudler Ltd., where he serves in various board and committee capacities, according to the disclosure.





Transition ahead





The resignation leaves vacancies across key board committees, placing immediate focus on succession planning and governance continuity.





While the company has not yet announced a successor, the transition comes at a time when board composition and oversight remain critical for maintaining operational and regulatory stability.





How quickly Blue Dart fills these roles—and how responsibilities are redistributed in the interim—will be closely tracked by investors and governance observers in the coming weeks.