BNP Paribas India appoints Kumar as Managing Director, Human Resources

BNP Paribas India has appointed Kumar as Managing Director, Human Resources, with the executive announcing the move on LinkedIn and outlining priorities centred on business growth, leadership development and organisational culture.





The appointment places Kumar in a senior HR leadership role at a time when organisations across industries continue to sharpen their focus on workforce strategy, leadership capability and employee experience.





New leadership role focused on people strategy





Sharing the announcement on LinkedIn, Kumar described the appointment as both an honour and an opportunity to contribute to an organisation with a strong global legacy and an ambitious vision for the future.





In her new position, she said she looks forward to partnering with leaders and colleagues across BNP Paribas to help shape the organisation's people agenda.





The appointment marks a new stage in Kumar's professional journey as she takes on responsibility for leading the human resources function within the India business.





Priorities centred on growth and culture





According to Kumar's LinkedIn announcement, her focus areas include supporting business growth, strengthening leadership capabilities and fostering an inclusive, high-performing workplace culture.





Key priorities highlighted by Kumar include:





Enabling business growth through people strategy

Strengthening leadership across the organisation

Building an inclusive and high-performing culture

Preparing the organisation for future opportunities

Partnering with leaders and teams across the business





One of her stated objectives is to align people priorities with organisational goals while helping the company prepare for future opportunities and challenges.