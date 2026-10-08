Capital One names Pooja Ranjan Head of HR for India operations

Capital One Financial Corporation has appointed Pooja Ranjan as the Head of Human Resources for Capital One India, strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand its technology and innovation capabilities from India.





In her new role, Ranjan will oversee leadership planning, talent strategy, strategic workforce planning, and organisational transformation for the company's India operations. The appointment was announced by Capital One in an official statement.





Veteran HR leader takes charge





Ranjan brings more than 25 years of global experience across human resources transformation, operating model redesign and digital workplace innovation.





Before joining Capital One India, she served as Vice President, Business Transformation & Human Resources at AntWorks. Earlier, she spent more than two decades at IBM India, where she led the company's Change Management and HR Reinvention practices, focusing on modernising HR systems and processes across the organisation.





According to Capital One, Ranjan has extensive experience working across complex and matrixed business environments, helping organisations align workforce strategies with broader business objectives.





Focus on talent and organisational growth





As Head of HR, Ranjan is expected to play a key role in building leadership capabilities and strengthening organisational culture across Capital One India.





Key responsibilities include:





Leadership planning and succession management

Talent strategy and workforce planning

Organisational transformation initiatives

Culture and employee experience programmes

Support for business growth and capability development





Commenting on her appointment, Ranjan said Capital One has established itself as a leader in applying data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning to financial services.





She added that she looks forward to fostering a workplace environment where data scientists, software engineers and technology professionals can address complex challenges across the financial sector.





India remains central to Capital One's technology strategy





Capital One described its India centre as a critical global technology hub supporting the company's worldwide operations. Established in 2004, Capital One India contributes across areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, software engineering, analytics and product development.





The company said the India operation helps design and deploy technology-driven financial solutions for customers globally while supporting innovation across Capital One's businesses.





Strengthening leadership for future growth





The appointment comes as financial institutions continue investing in advanced technologies, including AI, cloud computing and data-driven platforms. Capital One said Ranjan's leadership experience in workforce transformation and digital workplace modernisation aligns with its focus on building high-performing technology teams.





Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One Financial Corporation reported $484.3 billion in deposits and $673.8 billion in total assets as of 30 June 2026. The company operates across credit cards, consumer banking and commercial banking, serving customers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.





With Ranjan joining the leadership team, Capital One India is expected to continue strengthening its talent and organisational capabilities as the company expands its technology-led approach to financial services.