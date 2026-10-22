Capitalmind appoints former Navi Mutual Fund CEO Aditya Mulki as CBO

Capitalmind Financial Services Private Limited has appointed Aditya Mulki, former CEO of Navi Mutual Fund, as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). Separately, Capitalmind Asset Management Private Limited has appointed Ashutosh Shirwaikar as Fund Manager, Equity, for Capitalmind Mutual Fund.





The appointments span two distinct entities within the Capitalmind group, with Mulki taking up a business leadership role at the financial services company and Shirwaikar joining its asset management subsidiary’s investment team.





Mulki joins Capitalmind Financial Services





Mulki joins Capitalmind Financial Services after a five-year stint at Navi AMC, where he progressed through the roles of Fund Manager, Head of Investments and CEO of Navi Mutual Fund. His experience spans investment management, investment capability development and asset management company leadership.





Before Navi, Mulki was associated with the portfolio management business of Quantum Advisors. A CFA charterholder, he brings close to a decade of experience in the asset management industry.





Commenting on Mulki’s appointment, Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Capitalmind, said: “Aditya has seen asset management from both sides, as an investment professional and as the CEO of a fund house. That combination of investment understanding and business leadership is valuable as we scale. We look forward to building the next phase of Capitalmind with him.”





Shirwaikar joins Capitalmind Asset Management





Separately, Capitalmind Asset Management Private Limited, the investment manager to Capitalmind Mutual Fund, has appointed Ashutosh Shirwaikar as Fund Manager, Equity.





Shirwaikar joins from Navi AMC, where he served as Fund Manager and Head of Investments for four years. His responsibilities included managing Navi’s Flexi Cap, Large & Mid Cap and Aggressive Hybrid schemes, alongside portfolio strategy, stock selection, asset allocation and risk management.





During his tenure, he also worked on investment frameworks and processes, with a focus on portfolio construction and investment decision-making.





Before joining Navi, Shirwaikar spent nearly seven years at Quantum Mutual Fund as an Equity Research Analyst, covering automobiles, chemicals, power and media. He completed his MBA in Finance at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in 2014 and brings 12 years of industry experience.





Commenting on Shirwaikar’s appointment, Shenoy said: “Good investing is not just about finding the right stocks. It also depends on how portfolios are constructed, risks are managed and decisions are made consistently. Ashutosh brings experience across research and fund management that will strengthen our investment capabilities at Capitalmind Asset Management.”





Two appointments across the group





Capitalmind Financial Services operates businesses spanning Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Its wholly owned subsidiary, Capitalmind Asset Management Private Limited, serves as the investment manager to Capitalmind Mutual Fund.





The two appointments bring experience across business leadership, asset management and equity investing to separate parts of the group. Mulki’s role is within Capitalmind Financial Services, while Shirwaikar’s appointment relates specifically to the mutual fund business managed by Capitalmind Asset Management.