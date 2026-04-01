Cipla CEO Umang Vohra exits after a decade; Achin Gupta to lead next phase

Cipla Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra has stepped down after a decade at the helm, with the pharmaceutical company naming Achin Gupta as his successor effective April 1, 2026.





The transition marks a planned leadership change at one of India’s largest drugmakers, as it moves from a phase of transformation to its next stage of growth.





A DECADE OF TRANSFORMATION





Vohra, who joined Cipla in 2015 and became CEO in 2016, oversaw a period of strategic expansion, portfolio diversification, and operational strengthening, according to the company’s statement.





During his tenure, Cipla strengthened its global presence, advanced its digital and manufacturing capabilities, and invested in next-generation therapies. The company also maintained strong market positions across key geographies.





Reflecting on his tenure, Vohra said in a public statement that his time at Cipla was guided by its purpose of “Caring for Life”, adding that he was proud of the company’s focus on patients and innovation.





Chairman Dr Y K Hamied credited Vohra’s leadership with combining business growth with a humanitarian approach, noting his “outstanding contributions and dedication” to the organisation.





ACHIN GUPTA STEPS INTO TOP ROLE





Achin Gupta, who has been serving as CEO-designate since January 2026, will take over as Managing Director and Global CEO for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.





Gupta brings deep operational experience and internal continuity to the role. As Global Chief Operating Officer, he has overseen commercial markets, manufacturing, supply chain and active pharmaceutical ingredients.





He previously led Cipla’s “One India” business, delivering market-leading profitability and expanding the company’s reach in chronic therapies and underserved markets, according to the company.





Before joining Cipla in 2021, Gupta held leadership roles at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals across multiple international markets and worked in strategic planning at Abbott Laboratories. He began his career in management consulting at A.T. Kearney.





A STRUCTURED SUCCESSION





The leadership transition follows a structured succession process developed by the board, aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in leadership.





In a statement, Gupta said he would focus on driving sustainable growth, strengthening global presence, and continuing innovation-led expansion, building on the foundation laid by his predecessor.https://www.peoplematters.in/news/appointments/cipla-names-arun-kakatkar-as-global-chief-people-officer-48256





Cipla’s leadership change comes at a time when the pharmaceutical sector is navigating evolving regulatory environments, innovation cycles, and global competition.





With Gupta at the helm, the company is expected to focus on scaling its operations, deepening market presence, and strengthening its position in both domestic and international markets.





For Cipla, the shift signals not a break, but a continuation—moving from a decade of transformation under Vohra to a phase centred on execution, expansion, and sustained growth.