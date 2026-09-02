Citi India appoints Sumeet Dubey as Vice President of Human Resources

Citi India has appointed Sumeet Dubey as Vice President – Human Resources, strengthening its people leadership team with an executive who brings more than 14 years of experience across HR business partnering, talent strategy, employee experience and organisational development.





Dubey joins the financial services major after building experience across sectors including financial services, fintech, technology and industrial businesses. His appointment comes as organisations continue to focus on workforce transformation, talent retention and leadership development amid evolving workplace expectations.





Brings broad HR leadership experience





Before joining Citi India, Dubey served as HRBP Leader at Yubi from April 2025 to May 2026. In the role, he worked on people management and HR business partnering initiatives within the fintech sector.





Prior to Yubi, he spent nearly four years at HighRadius, where he progressed from Employee Experience Partner to Senior Manager – People & Culture.





At HighRadius, Dubey led people advisory programmes across global functions, managed a team of HR advisers and supported approximately 1,200 employees. His responsibilities spanned employee relations, policy development and compliance initiatives, including POSH-related frameworks.





According to details of his professional experience, he also led several strategic HR projects covering:





Organisational restructuring initiatives

Return-to-office transformation programmes

Global performance management redesign

Mobility and internal transfer policy frameworks

Talent engagement and workforce enablement efforts





His initiatives reportedly contributed to a 7 per cent reduction in top-talent attrition and a 45-basis-point improvement in Client NPS during his tenure.





Career journey spans financial services and manufacturing





Dubey's professional experience extends across multiple industries and HR disciplines.





Before joining HighRadius, he spent more than four years with SBI Card, where he advanced from Manager – Human Resources to Senior Manager – Human Resources.





Earlier in his career, he worked as Talent Management Specialist at Videocon Industries, supporting the company's Centre of Excellence for Performance Management Systems and Organisational Development within its consumer durables business.





His experience also includes a stint at Vijay Engineering and Machinery Company as Assistant Manager – Human Resources, where he handled recruitment, learning and development, performance management, HR policy implementation and employee engagement.





Dubey also worked with Gratitude India as Client Servicing Manager, overseeing recruitment delivery operations and managing a team of around 60 recruiters serving clients across industries.





In addition, he gained early-career experience in HR and learning functions with Reliance Heavy Industries.





Focus on people strategy and organisational transformation





Dubey's appointment brings together experience across several core HR functions, including:





HR business partnering

Talent management

Employee experience

Organisational development

Performance management

Recruitment and workforce planning

People advisory services

Organisational transformation initiatives

His background reflects increasing demand among large organisations for HR leaders who can combine talent strategy with business transformation and workforce development.





Strengthening leadership capabilities





The appointment adds an experienced HR professional to Citi India's leadership structure at a time when companies are placing greater emphasis on employee engagement, leadership development and organisational agility.





With experience spanning fintech, financial services, technology and industrial sectors, Dubey is expected to contribute to Citi India's people and talent agenda as organisations continue adapting to changing workforce expectations and evolving business priorities.