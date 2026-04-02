Coca-Cola appoints Henrique Braun as CEO, Quincey to remain chairman

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Henrique Braun as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition at one of the world’s largest beverage companies. James Quincey, who previously held the role, will continue as executive chairman.





The company confirmed the development in a LinkedIn post, describing the move as the beginning of a new phase for the organisation.









LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT A CRITICAL MOMENT





Braun steps into the role after serving as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over three decades of experience within Coca-Cola’s global operations.





The company said his elevation reflects both leadership continuity and a forward-looking strategy. “We are proud to celebrate Henrique Braun as he officially steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer, a milestone that reflects both the strength of our leadership and the incredible journey ahead,” it said.





Quincey, who led Coca-Cola through a period of portfolio expansion and strategic repositioning, will now transition to the role of executive chairman, ensuring continuity at the board level.





QUINCEY’S LEGACY AND STRATEGIC SHIFT





Coca-Cola credited Quincey with steering the company towards becoming a “total beverage company”, expanding beyond its traditional carbonated drinks portfolio.





“James’ leadership has been transformative. His focus on becoming a total beverage company and staying deeply connected to consumers has set us up for long-term success,” the company said in its statement.





His tenure also coincided with significant shifts in consumer behaviour and increased competition across global markets.





GROWTH, TECH AND CONSUMER FOCUS





In his new role, Braun is expected to focus on driving global growth, strengthening consumer engagement, and leveraging technology to improve performance.





The company indicated that Braun’s experience across markets and functions positions him to lead the next phase of expansion, particularly as the beverage sector adapts to changing consumption patterns and digital transformation.





The leadership change comes at a time when multinational consumer companies are balancing growth with innovation and operational efficiency.





With Braun now at the helm and Quincey continuing as chairman, Coca-Cola appears to be signalling a blend of continuity and strategic evolution—a combination that will be closely watched by industry observers in the coming quarters.