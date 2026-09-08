Colgate-Palmolive appoints Aniruddha Rege as Head of Total Rewards for India

Colgate-Palmolive has appointed Aniruddha Rege as Head of Total Rewards, India, strengthening its human resources leadership team as organisations place increasing emphasis on compensation, benefits and employee value propositions.





Rege announced the move on LinkedIn, stating that he had started a new position with the consumer goods company. His appointment adds specialised rewards leadership to Colgate-Palmolive's India operations, where talent attraction, retention and workforce engagement remain key priorities.





The appointment reflects the growing strategic importance of rewards functions as companies seek to align compensation programmes with broader workforce and business objectives.





Taking charge of a critical people function





In his new role, Rege will oversee the Total Rewards function for Colgate-Palmolive in India. The function covers several areas central to employee experience and workforce management, including:





Compensation strategy

Employee benefits programmes

Rewards frameworks

Talent retention initiatives

Broader rewards planning and governance





Total Rewards functions have become increasingly important for organisations seeking to remain competitive in attracting and retaining skilled talent across evolving labour markets.





Bringing experience across HR and rewards





Rege's professional background spans multiple areas of human resources and business leadership. His experience includes:





Total rewards leadership

HR business partnering

FMCG sector experience

Consulting exposure

Compensation and benefits management





His career combines specialist rewards expertise with broader human resources experience, providing a blend of strategic and operational HR capabilities.





Growing focus on specialised HR leadership





Colgate-Palmolive's appointment comes as organisations increasingly invest in dedicated leadership roles focused on rewards and employee value propositions.





As workforce expectations continue to evolve, companies are paying closer attention to compensation structures, benefits offerings and long-term talent strategies. Rewards leaders play an important role in helping organisations balance employee expectations with business priorities.





A dedicated Total Rewards function supports workforce planning by linking compensation and benefits decisions with wider talent and organisational objectives.