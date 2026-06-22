CRED founder Kunal Shah named new head of WhatsApp

Meta has named CRED founder Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp, handing one of the world's most widely used digital platforms to an Indian entrepreneur as the messaging service enters a new phase focused on business messaging, payments and artificial intelligence.





Shah will succeed Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp since 2019. The appointment places the founder of one of India's best-known fintech companies at the helm of a platform used by more than three billion people worldwide.





The leadership change comes as WhatsApp continues to expand beyond personal messaging and deepen its presence in payments, commerce and business communication, areas that Meta sees as central to the platform's future growth.





Meta bets on founder-led product experience





Announcing the appointment, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Shah's experience building CRED and his understanding of consumer technology made him well suited to lead WhatsApp's next chapter.





According to Zuckerberg, Shah brings a combination of entrepreneurial experience, product expertise and a global outlook that aligns with WhatsApp's growing role within Meta's ecosystem.





Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox also endorsed the appointment, describing Shah as a respected entrepreneur with deep insights into how digital products can create value for users.

Meta said Shah's familiarity with WhatsApp's everyday use cases, particularly in India, was an important consideration in the decision.









Why India matters to WhatsApp's future





The appointment carries additional significance because India remains WhatsApp's largest market and one of its fastest-growing regions for business services and payments.





Over the past few years, WhatsApp has invested heavily in commercial messaging tools, merchant services and payment capabilities. These businesses are expected to play a larger role in Meta's revenue strategy as the company seeks to monetise its messaging platforms more effectively.





Key factors behind the appointment include:





• WhatsApp's global user base exceeding three billion users

• Growing adoption of business messaging services

• Expansion of payments and commerce offerings

• Increasing integration of AI-powered features

• India's strategic importance to WhatsApp's growth plans





Meta believes Shah's experience building consumer-facing financial products could help accelerate adoption across these areas.





From fintech founder to global platform leader





Shah's move to Meta follows nearly a decade spent building CRED into one of India's most recognised fintech companies.





In a statement announcing his transition, Shah reflected on CRED's growth since its launch, noting that the company began with an initial investment of approximately $1 million of his own capital.





What started as a platform rewarding users for timely credit card bill payments expanded into a broader financial services business spanning:





• Payments

• Lending

• Insurance

• Commerce

• Wealth management

• Credit cards





According to Shah, CRED now serves more than 17 million members.





He also said the company recently reported its first profitable quarter and grew annual revenue to roughly $325 million, equivalent to around Rs 3,200 crore.





The fintech firm has raised more than $900 million from investors over the years and completed multiple employee stock ownership plan buybacks.







Leadership transition at CRED





As part of the move, Shah will step away from day-to-day operational responsibilities at CRED.

Miten, who has been overseeing strategy and finance at the company, will assume the role of interim CEO. Shah will continue as a shareholder.





Addressing potential concerns regarding Meta's investment in CRED, Shah stated that Meta remains a minority investor and would have no access to member data.





A new chapter for WhatsApp





Shah said he sees significant room for WhatsApp to expand beyond its current capabilities despite its enormous scale.





His appointment comes after a period of substantial growth under Cathcart's leadership.

During Cathcart's tenure, WhatsApp:





• Expanded encrypted messaging to more than three billion users

• Introduced Communities

• Launched Channels

• Rolled out AI-powered privacy features

• Strengthened its global privacy positioning





Shah thanked Cathcart for supporting the leadership transition and said he looked forward to working closely with Zuckerberg, Cox and the broader Meta leadership team.





The appointment signals Meta's intention to continue investing in WhatsApp as a core business platform rather than solely a consumer messaging service. With payments, commerce, AI and business communication becoming increasingly important to the company's strategy, Shah's performance in the role will be closely watched across both the technology and startup ecosystems.